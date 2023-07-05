Elephants vary what they eat for dinner each night, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Elephants vary what they eat for dinner each night, study suggests

By Press Association
Elephants may vary what they eat for dinner each night (Ben Birchall/PA)
Elephants may vary what they eat for dinner each night (Ben Birchall/PA)

Elephants may vary what they eat for dinner every night, just like humans, new research suggests.

It is well known that the animals eat leaves, yet figuring out exactly what kind of plants the herbivores chomp on is more complicated.

A new study used innovative methods to efficiently and precisely analyse the dietary habits of two groups of elephants in Kenya, down to the specific types of plants eaten by which animals in the group.

Researchers say their findings help answer important questions about the foraging behaviour of groups, and aid biologists in understanding conservation approaches that best keep elephants not only sated but satisfied.

The study found that elephants vary their diets based not only on what is available, but also their preferences and physiological needs.

For example, a pregnant elephant may have different cravings and requirements at various times in her pregnancy.

The findings also inform theories of why a group of elephants may forage together – the individual animals do not always eat exactly the same plants at the same time, so there will usually be enough plants to go around.

Study author Tyler Kartzinel is an assistant professor of environmental studies and of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Brown University in the US.

He said: “By better understanding what each individual eats, we can better manage iconic species like elephants, rhinos and bison to ensure their populations can grow in sustainable ways.”

One of the main tools that the scientists used to conduct their study is called DNA metabarcoding, a genetic technique that allows researchers to identify the composition of biological samples by matching the extracted DNA fragments representing an elephant’s food to a library of plant DNA barcodes.

Mr Kartzinel said: “When I talk to non-ecologists, they are stunned to learn that we have never really had a clear picture of what all of these charismatic large mammals actually eat in nature.

“The reason is that these animals are difficult and dangerous to observe from up-close, they move long distances, they feed at night and in thick bush and a lot of the plants they feed on are quite small.”

Additionally, the researchers suggest what elephants eat can be nearly impossible to identify by eye, even for an expert botanist.

The study, published in Royal Society Open Science, also found that dietary differences among individual elephants were often far greater than had been previously assumed, even among family members that foraged together on a given day.

Mr Kartzinel said: “Wildlife populations need access to diverse dietary resources to prosper.

“Each elephant needs variety, a little bit of spice – not literally in their food, but in their dietary habits.”

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager's book in search of 'sporting edge'
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Elephants may vary what they eat for dinner each night (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care