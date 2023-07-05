North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space

By Press Association
An object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea following a launch failure, in West Sea, South Korea (South Korea Defense Ministry/AP)
An object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea following a launch failure, in West Sea, South Korea (South Korea Defense Ministry/AP)

North Korea’s failed satellite was not capable of conducting military reconnaissance from space, South Korea’s military said after studying retrieved wreckage.

The long-range rocket, which North Korea said was party of a space-based intelligence system, plunged into the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast after launching in May.

South Korea’s Joint chiefs of staff said debris had been recovered in a 36-day operation with “numerous” and “key” parts of the satellite salvaged by navy ships, aircraft and drivers.

Experts from South Korea and the US said on Wednesday that after examining the debris, the satellite was not capable of military reconnaissance.

An object salvaged by South Korea’s military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

North Korea, which at the time of the launch said the rocket had lost thrust, did not respond to the announcement.

At a ruling party meeting last month, North Korea called the failed launch “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible.

Officials have repeatedly vowed to attempt a second launch after learning what went wrong with the failed launch.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said acquiring a military spy satellite is crucial to beef up his country’s defence capability alongside other high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead nuclear missiles, solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered submarines.

Months before its failed satellite launch, North Korea launched a test satellite and publicised photos showing South Korean cities as viewed from space.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP)

Some civilian experts said at the time the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and they were likely capable of only recognising big targets like warships at sea or military installations on the ground.

North Korea had responded by saying there was no reason to use a sophisticated camera for one test.

The US, South Korea and others denounced North Korea’s rocket launch as a security risk and a violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning the country’s use of ballistic missile technology.

Further sanctions are unlikely since permanent council members Russia and China oppose new action.

