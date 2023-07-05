Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

By Press Association
Australian pro-democracy lawyer and activist Kevin Yam (AuBC/AP)
Australian pro-democracy lawyer and activist Kevin Yam (AuBC/AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticised authorities in Hong Kong over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia.

Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists who live in the the UK, Australia, United States and Canada will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses.

He dismissed criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent.

Mr Albanese said his government was concerned and disappointed by the issuing of arrest warrants for Australian citizen Kevin Yam and permanent resident Ted Hui.

Hong Kong National Security Law
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui (Kin Cheung/AP)

He told Australia Broadcasting Corp on Wednesday: “I am of course disappointed. I’ve said we’ll co-operate with China where we can. But we will disagree where we must. And we do disagree with China with these actions.”

Mr Albanese said he disagreed with China on the detention of Cheng Lei who is awaiting a verdict after standing trial in March last year on national security charges.

He said the Australian journalist was being held “without proper process.”

“We continue to advocate for the interests of Australia,” said Mr Albanese. “We’ll continue to do so. We will disagree where we must. We will engage in our national interest.

“This decision overnight is an example of where Australia and China do have different approaches to these issues. And we’ll stand up for our values.”

More from The Courier

Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest. Image: Facebook.
Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang's dirty protest in police van after raid
Montrose hotelier Trish Douglas is honoured to take up the tope role in Inner Wheel worldwide. Image: Supplied
Montrose hotelier Trish set for globetrotting year as International Inner Wheel president
New Friends of Craigtoun Park volunteer Martin Dibbs is pictured driving the train at Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews.
10 fun things to do with kids in Fife during the school holidays
Graeme Cosgrove admitted the breach at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Dundee criminal broke court order to look for escaped dog
When Madness went one step beyond to make a date in Montrose in 2015
The Sonis team showing off the new alarm system. Image: Sonis.
Fife firm launches 'game-changing' intruder alarm which could 'revolutionise' home security
Wioelltta Cielieska won her unfair dismissal claim against Berties Barbers. Image: MML Law
Dundee mum 'sacked for being disabled' wins £10k in unfair dismissal claim
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager's book in search of 'sporting edge'