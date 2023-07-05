Theft of wreaths from war memorial in Londonderry investigated as ‘hate crime’

The theft of wreaths from a war memorial in Londonderry is being investigated by police as “sectarian hate crime”.

The wreaths were stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in the centre of Derry in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the theft, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, happened around 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne has urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“We are making inquiries, and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23,” he said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”