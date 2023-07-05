Woman charged with murder of nine-month-old baby

A 61-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a nine-month-old baby.

Karen Foster, of no fixed address, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of the baby boy in March last year.

Lancashire Police were called to an address in the village of Hapton at around 1.20pm on March 1 following reports that a baby had suffered a medical episode.

The child was taken to hospital but died on March 5.

That month, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder after further inquiries, police said.

The 78-year-old man has been released without charge.

Foster is also charged with a separate Section 47 assault on a one-year-old girl in Hapton on March 22 2019.

She is not related to either child and the two children are not related to one another.