What is the process for closing a ticket office?

Train operators have started the process for a mass closure of railway station ticket offices.

Posters will be displayed at nearly all stations in England and on operators’ websites from Wednesday, inviting passengers to respond to consultations on the changes.

Consultations will last for three weeks and are being run by watchdogs Transport Focus for stations outside London and London TravelWatch for those within the capital.

Once they end, there will be a two-week period when those organisations will assess the feedback and discuss their findings with operators, potentially raising objections to certain closures.

The watchdogs will consider the impact on passengers’ ability to buy tickets, staffing levels at stations and services for disabled people.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “It’s important for people to have their say.

“We urge passengers to look at the proposals and tell us what the ticket office changes might mean for them.

“Transport Focus will make sure passengers’ views are heard.”

London TravelWatch chief executive Michael Roberts told passengers: “Your voice as a passenger is fundamental to this whole process.

“We’re urging you to check your local station for details on how to feed back your views, either by email or in writing.”

The final decision on which ticket offices will shut rests with the Government.

No closures are expected to take place before the autumn.

The programme is due to last for three years.