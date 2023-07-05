We cannot let strikes drag on into winter, says NHS England chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We cannot let strikes drag on into winter, says NHS England chief

By Press Association
NHS leaders have implored doctors and the Government to find a solution to the dispute over pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The head of the NHS has implored doctors and the Government to work to end their bitter dispute over pay, as she warned that strikes “cannot drag on” into the NHS’s busy winter months.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said that patients are “heartbroken” when appointments and operations are postponed as a result of strike action.

So far around 650,000 appointments, operations and procedures have been postponed as a result of strike action in the NHS in England alone, with the threat of more cancellations to come as doctors are preparing to stage more strikes next week.

Conciliation service Acas has said that it is “ready and prepared to help” but the Government is refusing to enter talks with doctors while strikes are scheduled.

Amanda Pritchard said the strikes are 'now proving to be really very disruptive for patients' (PA)
Later this month, junior doctors are planning to stage the largest walkout in the NHS’s history – from July 13-18.

And consultants – the most senior doctors in the NHS – are planning to stage industrial action from July 20-21, when they will only provide scaled-back “Christmas Day cover”.

Ms Pritchard said that the strikes, which are “pretty much back-to-back” will pose a “real challenge” for the NHS.

Earlier this week, the British Medical Association (BMA) threatened to strike “until the next general election and beyond” and warned that other doctor groups could also stage walkouts, including GPs.

“We are now eight months into the most disruptive, most significant period of industrial action in our history,” Ms Pritchard told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“That is now likely to get more challenging again, as we hit both junior doctors and consultants taking action.

“In the middle of this month, we’ve got action planned seven out of eight days and it’s pretty much back-to-back so that will really challenge our system.

“My job isn’t pay, that’s (for) the Government to do with unions, but my job is absolutely to work with unions and with the NHS to make sure that we are mitigating the risks to patients’ safety.”

She added: “We work with everyone to try and make sure that in the course of industrial action, we are focused on keeping patients safe and minimising disruption.

“But the hard truth is this is now proving to be really very disruptive for patients.

“We’ve had many hundreds of thousands appointments, procedures cancelled, rescheduled.

“And you know, the next set of action is going to mean more of that.

“It’s heartbreaking when you have an appointment cancelled when you have a procedure cancelled, particularly if you’ve been waiting a long time, and particularly if it’s not the first time that’s happened.

“So I really would urge all sides to redouble their efforts to find a solution.

“Last winter was the busiest on record and we cannot let strikes drag on into this winter.”

