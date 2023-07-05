Senior doctors deny patients are ‘leverage’ in pay dispute with Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior doctors deny patients are ‘leverage’ in pay dispute with Government

By Press Association
Consultants will strike for two days this month and are calling for a full restoration of their independent pay body, the DDRB (PA)
Consultants will strike for two days this month and are calling for a full restoration of their independent pay body, the DDRB (PA)

Senior doctors have denied using patients as “leverage” in their row with the Government over pay and said strikes will not stop until they are given a “suitable offer”.

Consultants in England are due to walk out on July 20 and July 21, just two days after a five-day walk-out by junior doctors ends, and have agreed to offer a Christmas Day level of cover.

Doctors Mike Henley, Shanu Datta and Simon Walsh are deputy chairs of the consultants committee at the British Medical Association (BMA), which claims take-home pay for consultants has fallen by 35% since 2008/2009.

They said it was not too late to call off the current round of strikes but said the Government must take action.

Dr Henley said a pay rise would not represent “an enormous amount of money” for the Government, calling it “a political choice”.

He said: “There is always political money for all sorts of other things they want to do in other arenas and areas – look at the wasted PPE (personal protective equipment).

“The money is out there when it needs to be found. If you want a health service you’ve got to pay for the staff who are in it. Right across the board.”

Some 7.4 million people are estimated to be on NHS waiting lists. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said industrial action is making it more challenging to bring the figure down.

Dr Walsh denied that consultants are using patients as leverage in the dispute.

He said: “I wouldn’t say we’re using patients as leverage because the reason the waiting lists are as they are is not the fault of doctors, and I’m sure everyone would agree with that.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said industrial action across the NHS is making it ‘challenging’ to bring down waiting list numbers (PA)

Dr Henley added: “We don’t want to use leverage, we just want a fair pay system that recruits and retains. But we’ve been put in this position where, sadly, we have to use leverage.

“They have a political problem and we have an easy and fair solution. We just need to both adopt it.”

Dr Henley said the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body (DDRB) – which was created in 1960 to advise the government on level of pay – was initially “absolutely beyond government or professional control”.

He added: “Now government controls every aspect of it. They control the people that sit on it. They set parameters at the outset for how much pay can be given and what the limits are.

“They wait until we submit our evidence and then when the closing dates occur, they read our evidence – they’re not supposed to – and then they fit evidence around it. Then when it comes out they still want to change it.”

Last month, junior doctors in England said they would consider co-ordinated action with consultants, but Dr Henley said “at the moment there are no plans to take combined action of any sort”.

According to Dr Datta, senior doctors are taking a different approach to their junior colleagues, who have vowed to strike every month until March 2024 unless their demands are met.

He added: “It’s different from juniors and that reflects the different stages we are in our careers.

“I’m certainly not saying that one is right or which one is wrong, but we absolutely believe that there is a mechanism there called the DDRB that, if it’s got right, can stop us being at loggerheads with government.”

He also described consultants’ discussions with ministers as “cordial and respectful” and that strike action was called with “a heavy heart”.

“We have been asking nicely for over a decade now,” Dr Datta added. “We wish we didn’t have to be here and it’s because we’ve exhausted all the other opportunities for trying.

“There has been a colossal erosion of our pay. What we want to do now is to get talking to government. In fact, even as we speak, it’s not too late for this to be called off. And many of us would prefer to do it that way.”

junior doctors on strike
Junior doctors will strike from July 13 to July 18 (Lucy North/PA)

As part of the NHS workforce plan announced last Thursday, more than 300,000 extra nurses, doctors and other health workers are expected to be employed in the coming years.

Dr Walsh said: “The vast majority of us do continue putting our life into making the NHS work. This is an incredibly frustrating, painful situation for many of us, to feel it’s crumbling around us, that we’re getting more and more gaps around us.

“Those of us that are left are working harder than ever getting burnt out, getting stressed, getting unhealthy just trying to sort of keep it all running. And at the same time there’s no solution unless we actually take a stand.”

In terms of ending their dispute, Dr Henley said senior doctors will call off the strike when there’s a “suitable offer”.

“We will not be calling off strikes on the basis of ‘we’ll keep talking’,” he added. “There needs to be an offer from Government. They’ve had a long while to think about it.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “We hugely value the work of NHS consultants. We’ve been engaging with BMA Consultants Committee on their concerns and it is disappointing that BMA members have voted for strike action.

“We stand ready to open talks again – we urge them to come to the negotiating table rather than proceeding with their proposed strike dates.

“Strikes are hugely disruptive for patients and put pressure on other NHS staff, and we continue to call on the BMA to carefully consider the likely impact of any action on patients.”

