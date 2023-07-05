Man admits murdering former partner and her new boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man admits murdering former partner and her new boyfriend

By Press Association
Steven Harnett and Katie Higton were found dead at a house in Huddersfield in May (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Steven Harnett and Katie Higton were found dead at a house in Huddersfield in May (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A man has admitted murdering his former partner and her new boyfriend.

A judge told Marcus Osbourne that he killed Katie Higton and Steven Harnett “in circumstances in which you planned the attacks and you executed them over a period of several hours”.

Ms Higton, 27, and Mr Harnett, 25, were found dead at her house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in May.

A general view of Leeds Crown Court
Osbourne pleaded guilty during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court (PA)

Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder when he appeared for a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

He also admitted the false imprisonment and rape of another woman.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded Osbourne in custody and said he will be sentenced on October 4.

Judge Kearl told Osbourne: “You have pleaded guilty to the murder of two people – your former partner Katie Higton and her subsequent partner Steven Harnett – in circumstances in which you planned the attacks and you executed them over a period of several hours on May 15 of this year.”

He told the defendant he faces an inevitable life sentence for the murders and the judge in October will have to determine the minimum term he must serve before he is considered for parole.

Flowers left at the scene following the murders of Katie Higton and Steven Harnett
Flowers left at the scene following the murders of Katie Higton and Steven Harnett (Katie Dickinson/PA)

Osborne stood in the glass-fronted dock surrounded by security guards wearing a grey T-shirt and light-coloured trousers.

He spoke to give his name and date of birth as well as to enter guilty pleas to all four counts he faced.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, said time was needed so pathology, toxicology and other forensic reports could be completed before sentencing could take place.

John Elvidge KC, defending, said a further assessment of his client was also needed.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Ms Higton’s address at 9.53am on Monday May 15 after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a mandatory referral and was assessing the situation.

A spokesman said at the time that this was due to the fact officers had contact with both victims and Osbourne in the days prior to this tragic incident.

Following her death, Ms Higton’s family and friends paid tribute to her as “the best mum” and said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

Her former brother-in-law, who asked not to be named, said his brother had been in a relationship with mother-of-four Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two eldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.

He told the PA news agency the children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

More from The Courier

Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday