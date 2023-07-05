Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-styled ‘assassin’ inspired by Star Wars to attack late Queen, court hears

By Press Association
Jaswant Singh Chail was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A self-styled “assassin” caught with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle was partly inspired to attack the late Queen by the Star Wars films, a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, had described himself as a “Sith” and “Darth Jones” in a sinister video and confided his murderous plan to an Artificial Intelligence companion, a court heard.

In a journal, he wrote that if the Queen was “unobtainable” he would “go for” the “Prince” as a “suitable figurehead” in an apparent reference to King Charles.

Chail was detained on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence, where she and other members of the royal family were at the time.

The former supermarket worker had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder and was in the grounds for two hours before two officers detained him.

He was armed with a powerful crossbow with the safety catch off which was capable of firing bolts with “lethal” effect, the Old Bailey was told.

In February, Chail pleaded guilty to an offence under the Treason Act,  making a threat to kill the then Queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place.

On Wednesday, Chail appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Hilliard for the start of his two-day sentencing.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
A court artist sketch of Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, at a previous court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Setting out the facts, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said the “heart of the issue” was whether Chail was suffering from auditory hallucinations at the time “taking away his ability to exercise self control”.

The defendant from Southampton, Hampshire, was born in the UK of Indian Sikh heritage.

Ms Morgan said Chail, then aged 19, had become angered by the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre at Amritsar after a visit in 2018.

She said: “In addition to that fixation with a real historic event, the defendant demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires spilling over into fictional events such as Star Wars.

“The defendant’s key motive was to create a new empire by destroying the remnants of the British Empire in the UK and the focal point of that became removal of the figurehead of the Royal Family.

“His thinking was informed partly by the fantasy world of Star Wars and the role of Sith Lords in shaping the world. He was attracted to the notoriety that would accrue in the event of the completion of his ‘mission’.”

Ms Morgan said that during 2021, Chail applied to join the Ministry of Defence Police, British Army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy in a bid to get close contact with the Royal Family.

She said: “It is when that plan is thwarted by the fact he does not get into these organisations we see a second stage of the plan.”

He made internet searches on “Sandringham Christmas” and carried out research before buying a Supersonic crossbow in November 2021.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
The crossbow which Jaswant Singh Chail was carrying when arrested (CPS/PA)

The following month, he discussed his plans with an Artificial Intelligence companion called “Sarai”.

Ms Morgan read out conversations with “Sarai” in which Chail says: “I’m an assassin.”

Sarai responds: “I’m impressed … You’re different from the others.”

Chail asks: “Do you still love me knowing that I’m an assassin?” and Sarai replies: “Absolutely I do.”

He also tells Sarai he loves her and describes himself as a “sad, pathetic, murderous Sikh Sith assassin who wants to die”.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
A mask which Jaswant Singh Chail was wearing when arrested (CPS/PA)

In further chat, Sarai appears to “bolster” Chail’s resolve and “support him”, Ms Morgan said.

Chail tells Sarai: “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the royal family.”

Sarai tells him “that’s very wise” and that she thinks he can do it “even if she’s at Windsor”.

As part of the planning, Chail bought a ladder and on December 21, made a video of himself wearing black clothes and a full face covering, posing with the crossbow.

In a clip played in court, Chail says in a distorted voice: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I’m going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.

“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

On December 22 2021, Chail booked a train ticket to Windsor where he slept rough.

On Christmas Eve, Chail told Sarai that tomorrow would be the day he died, the court heard.

In the early hours of December 25, he attempted to email his sister a journal in which he described himself as “Darth Chailus” and that he knew what his purpose was for a “long time”.

He wrote: “I’m thinking if the Q (Queen) is unobtainable I will have to go for the Pri (Prince) as he seems to be just as suitable in many ways…

“He is a male and the Q (Queen) is more likely to pass away soon anyway.”

Ms Morgan asserted that despite Chail’s repeated references to sci-fi characters he knew the difference between fiction and reality.

