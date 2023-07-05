More than 10,000 fans in Wimbledon queue as new joiners warned of long waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 10,000 fans in Wimbledon queue as new joiners warned of long waits

By Press Association
Tennis fans joined the queue for matches on day three of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
More than 10,000 fans have joined the Wimbledon queue on the third day of the championships as organisers warned new joiners of long waits.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed the number in the queue and said it was bigger on Wednesday in comparison with the previous day, echoing stewards in Wimbledon Park who suggested the longer lines were down to the improved weather forecast.

Organisers warned on Twitter that new joiners would probably have to wait “several hours” for entry and the grounds are set to be at capacity.

Forecasters predicted sunnier spells and scattered showers following Tuesday’s washout which saw play stopped on outside courts.

Spectator numbers dropped on the rainy second day of the tournament with 38,441 visiting on Tuesday compared with 42,815 on day one.

The tournament will be playing catch-up after 69 matches were cancelled over the course of Tuesday afternoon.

Tennis fans Farah and Mohamed El Kazzaz, from Surrey, said on Wednesday morning that they have been “lucky” with the weather at Wimbledon.

Mr El Kazzaz, 52, told the PA news agency: “We were lucky today – we thought the weather would be good.

“We would have come anyway.”

The couple arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in south-west London just before 5am and are around 1,400 in the queue, which they have been told should get them tickets for Court Two.

Mrs El Kazzaz, 49, said: “It’s been really nice. The weather helps, I think, that it’s not raining. The sun’s coming out.”

Heidi Watson, 52, from Surrey, told PA: “I think the camping (last night) was not as big because it was such a rainy night.

The queue for Wimbledon
Long queues have formed as the weather improved for the third day of the tournament (Adam Davy/PA)

“But as we were coming out (this morning) the amount of people coming in, wow, it was filling the field.”

The Wimbledon veteran, who has queued most years for over 20 years, added: “A lot of people went home as well because it was raining… not us hardened ones.”

Ms Watson said she was originally going to queue for Tuesday but decided against it because of the weather.

Home fans will be cheering for Jodie Burrage as she faces Russian Daria Kasatkina on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Tennis fans camping to be at the front of the queue at Wimbledon
Tennis fans have been camping overnight to be at the front of the queue (Victoria Jones/PA)

British compatriots Katie Boulter, Arthur Fery, Heather Watson, George Loffhagen, Sonay Kartal and Jan Choinski are also due to play.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will hold talks on Wednesday with senior sporting figures and police leaders on protecting Wimbledon and other events this summer from disruptive protests.

Event organisers and national sporting bodies will meet Ms Braverman and Sport Secretary Lucy Frazer to discuss the Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising groups.

It comes as Wimbledon organisers said they are “not complacent” about the “high” risk of protest at the tournament and explained they had boosted security measures over concerns about disruption.

