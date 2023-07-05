UK among countries taking Iran to court over 2020 Ukrainian jet horror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK among countries taking Iran to court over 2020 Ukrainian jet horror

By Press Association
Rescue workers at the scene of the 2020 Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, Iran. The UK, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the UN’s highest court (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA)
Rescue workers at the scene of the 2020 Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, Iran. The UK, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the UN’s highest court (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA)

The UK, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nations’ highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.

The countries want the International Court of Justice to rule that Iran illegally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on January 8 2020, and to order Tehran to apologise and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Those killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK, as well as Afghanistan and Iran.

Their ages ranged from just one year old to 74 years old.

EU World Court Iran
Rescue workers searching the scene of the Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, Iran, in January 2020 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA)

On Wednesday, the countries issued a joint statement which said: “Today’s legal action reflects our unwavering commitment to achieving transparency, justice and accountability for the families of the victims.”

They said they filed the case after Iran failed to respond to a December request for arbitration.

Following three days of denials in January 2020, Iran said its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly downed the Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles.

Iranian authorities blamed an air defence operator whom they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

An Iranian court this year sentenced an air defence commander allegedly responsible for the downing to 13 years in prison, according to the country’s official judiciary news outlet.

But the countries that filed the case with the world court in The Hague called the prosecution “a sham and opaque trial”.

According to the court filing published on Wednesday, the UK, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine argue that Iran “failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the unlawful and intentional commission of an offence” and “failed to conduct an impartial, transparent and fair criminal investigation and prosecution consistent with international law”.

The filing alleges that Iran withheld or destroyed evidence, blamed other countries and low level Revolutionary Guard personnel, “threatened and harassed the families of the victims seeking justice” and failed to report details of the incident to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The downing happened on the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Last week, Iran filed a case against Canada linked to the downing, accusing the country of flouting state immunity in allowing relatives of terrorism victims to seek reparations from the Islamic Republic.

More from The Courier

Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday