Cornish seal swims free after rescue from life-threatening frisbee entanglement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cornish seal swims free after rescue from life-threatening frisbee entanglement

By Press Association
Animal experts had to temporarily trap the seal in St Ives harbour to remove the plastic frisbee (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)
Animal experts had to temporarily trap the seal in St Ives harbour to remove the plastic frisbee (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)

Rescuers have saved the life of a grey seal on the Cornish coastline after it was found with a ring-style frisbee stuck around its neck.

The female adult seal was spotted in St Ives harbour on July 2, prompting members of the public to report her condition to Cornwall’s seal rescue network, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

It was thought the ring was very tight and could cut into her neck which could have proven fatal due to infection.

The female seal was spotted by members of the public with in St Ives harbour with the the plastic frisbee around its neck (Cornish Seal Sanctiary/PA)
The female seal was spotted by members of the public in St Ives harbour with the plastic frisbee around her neck (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)

After one failed rescue attempt, the experts used a seal cage to temporarily trap the animal in the harbour and cut off the frisbee.

Dan Jarvis, from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: “We were all on tenterhooks waiting for the right moment, as it was critical that we didn’t spook her by charging in too soon as if we lost her back into the harbour then we might not get another chance to try this.

“Luckily, she relaxed and gave us the time we needed to rush in and block off the entrance, which was very difficult to maintain given the strong current washing in and out of the tunnel despite being just under waist depth, and we needed quite a few of us to brace against the boards to maintain the blockade.

“Obviously she was stressed and looking for a way out, testing the boards for a way under, around or through it, but she did soon notice at the back of the tunnel blocked off on the seaward side by heavy wooden beams – which has a small gap in it – and attempted an escape through that instead.

“With some quick thinking, we managed to run in and distract her so that she slipped back into the tunnel again, which was a pretty hair-raising moment.”

Members of Cornwall’s seal rescue network, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Cornish Seal Sanctuary took part in the rescue (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)
The seal was returned to the sea after the rescue (Cornish Seal Sanctuary/PA)

Upon capture, the ring was quickly cut off the seal’s neck, and she was promptly returned to the sea to the cheers of watching passers-by.

Tamara Cooper, from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, added: “Saving this seal was a real team effort.

“We all know how dangerous plastic waste can be for our marine wildlife, but this is just one example of how our local seals can face life or death situations from something as simple as losing a frisbee in the sea.”

The seal, which is known locally as Wings, is a regular summer visitor to the harbour and is often fed from boats – meaning she was more acclimatised to humans.

More from The Courier

Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner