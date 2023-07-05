Review to tackle ‘growing epidemic’ of vaping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review to tackle ‘growing epidemic’ of vaping

By Press Association
The British Medical Association is to review the potential dangers of vaping (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The British Medical Association is to review the potential dangers of vaping (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The British Medical Association (BMA) will review the potential dangers of vaping in a bid to tackle the “growing epidemic” of e-cigarette usage.

At its annual representative meeting in Liverpool on Wednesday, the BMA was urged to explore the dangers of vaping, as well as calling for plain packaging on e-cigarettes in line with tobacco and cigarettes.

The motion, which was approved by members, also urged a ban on flavoured vapes and said more should be done about products being sold to under 18s illegally.

Dr Naabil Khan told delegates: “We have a role and a duty to protect our populations. This can only be achieved through strong and sustainable additions to policy which ensure we address the growing epidemic.”

Dr Ryan Devlin from the BMA’s Lothian division added: “Vaping can help you quit smoking, but those who have never smoked should not try it.

“We know that it’s dangerous, dangers that are exacerbated in young people. Yet the number who have never smoked trying vapes is increasing.”

He said the number of young people using vapes is “staggering” as they “should not have access to them”.

“Vapes are being sold illegally to this vulnerable group. But why are they even being sought out by under 18s in the first place? It’s not just the visibility, it’s the way they’re marketed – watermelon, bubblegum, candy floss, ice cream.”

Last month, NHS figures revealed 40 children and young people were admitted to hospital in England last year for “vaping related disorders”, up from 11 two years earlier.

Rishi Sunak visits Kent Scientific Services
The review will call for plain packaging on vaping products (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) also warned that e-cigarettes “are not a risk-free product and can be just as addictive, if not more so, than traditional cigarettes”.

The BMA’s review will also call for the packaging on e-nicotine products to be made plain, in line with tobacco and cigarettes.

Dr Devlin called on the organisation “to make the dangers of vapes clear”. He added: “Please end this burgeoning health crisis now before it gets any worse.”

Dr Penelope Toff, chair of the BMA Public Health Medicine Committee, said: “The area of most concern is that, with their bright colours and packaging, stylised designs, sweetshop-inspired flavours and relatively inexpensive price, these products are clearly being made to appeal to children and young people.”

She said the “conclusive vote” from BMA members on the motion “shows that doctors, whose primary aim is to keep the population well and prevent harm, are rightly angry that products that are a danger to health, are being promoted to children across the UK”.

She said: “Stronger regulation is needed, in line with that for tobacco products, tailored for e-nicotine products, including plain packaging and appropriate health warnings.

“Action must be taken to stop these products being accessed by children. There is a need for further independent research into their long-term impact on both adults and children but meanwhile, urgent steps must be taken to protect people from known harms.”

