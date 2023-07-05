Just Stop Oil protesters strike at luxury store Harrods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Just Stop Oil protesters strike at luxury store Harrods

By Press Association
Footage released by Just Stop Oil shows security guards and protesters inside the Harrods department store in London (JSO/PA)
Footage released by Just Stop Oil shows security guards and protesters inside the Harrods department store in London (JSO/PA)

Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters have marched through luxury department store Harrods in the latest stunt in the group’s ongoing protest action.

The activists were pictured holding placards on an escalator in the Knightsbridge shop, before security bundled a photographer out of the building, JSO said.

A number of slow marches were held on Wednesday including 34 supporters who marched in six groups in Hammersmith, Victoria, Westminster, Kensington and Tower Bridge from around 8am, with a further four from 10am including Parliament Square.

Just Stop Oil protesters with placards slow marching along Victoria Street on Wednesday.
Just Stop Oil protesters with placards slow marching along Victoria Street on Wednesday (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Four people were arrested on Wednesday including one supporter, named by JSO as Reverend Bill White, who has been arrested three times this week while taking part in slow marches.

A spokesperson for Harrods said: “A group from Just Stop Oil staged a small protest in store today before being swiftly escorted out of the building by our security team. There was no impact on operations, and we continued to welcome customers in store as normal.”

It is the latest in near daily protest action that has been organised by JSO since April 24, as it calls on the government to end new fossil fuel licences.

Policing the demonstrations has cost the Metropolitan Police more than £5.5 million so far, on top of the £7.5 million it spent dealing with JSO protests between October and December last year.

Security has been tightened at Wimbledon in a bid to avoid the group disrupting play with their trademark orange powder paint, after a number of other high-profile sporting events were disrupted.

England’s Ben Stokes (centre) grabs a Just Stop Oil protestor whilst Johnny Bairstow (right) carries another protester off the field during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London on June 28.
England cricketers grab Just Stop Oil protesters during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London on June 28 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England cricketer Johnny Bairstow carried one demonstrator off the pitch during disruption of the second Ashes test at Lord’s, following protest action at the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship.

JSO also disrupted the Chelsea Flower Show and the London Pride march.

