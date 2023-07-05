Richard Bacon shares coma image as he thanks NHS on 75th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richard Bacon shares coma image as he thanks NHS on 75th birthday

By Press Association
Richard Bacon was among the famous faces who showed their appreciation for the health service (Peter Byrne/PA)
Richard Bacon was among the famous faces who showed their appreciation for the health service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Richard Bacon has shared an image of himself in a coma as he thanked the NHS on its 75th birthday for saving his life.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 47, fell ill during a flight from Los Angeles to London in 2018.

He was put in an induced coma as doctors fought to save his life.

In an Wednesday Twitter post, Bacon wrote: “Thanks for everything you did for me 5 years ago today NHS.

“Thanks to the 40 people at Lewisham who saved me. Especially my consultant Vic Happy 75th.

“Couldn’t do it* without you (*Live) The NHS treats more than a million people a day. We’ve all got our stories.”

He also shared a picture of him in a hospital bed with medical tubes.

Bacon was among the celebrities including former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, ex-Love Island contestant Alex George and comedian Janey Godley who showed their appreciation for the health service, which came into being on July 5 1948.

Vorderman wrote on Twitter: “Happy 75th Birthday NHS You’ve been our protector and our pride.

“Still so young when you saved my brother in 1950s: saved my life twice in emergency: my girl born premature: my Mum with many cancers.”

The 62-year-old I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star shares her son Cameron and daughter Katie King with her former husband Patrick King. The pair separated in 2000.

She said in 2017 that her mother, Jean Vorderman, had died following a battle with cancer.

Welsh doctor George also wrote on Instagram: “75 years of the NHS!! Happy Birthday to all you incredible people who go over and above to look after us all.

“Thank you for saving my life when I had sepsis and for welcoming me into the family when I was a scared first year doctor! Let’s hope the NHS is here for a long time to come.”

Godley, who has also presented on BBC Radio Scotland, said in a Twitter video the NHS saved her life the day she was born as she had Rhesus disease.

The condition means antibodies in a pregnant woman’s blood destroy her baby’s blood cells.

Godley added that with ovarian cancer treatment the health service has continued to keep her “alive”.

She said: “I was going to die.. so I (cannot) thank the NHS enough…  thanks to everyone in the NHS, what a job, have a great birthday.”

