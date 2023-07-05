Overcrowded jails could lead to violence and more crime, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Overcrowded jails could lead to violence and more crime, watchdog warns

By Press Association
The Chief Inspector of Prisons has warned of overcrowding and pressures on the population in jails (PA)
The Chief Inspector of Prisons has warned of overcrowding and pressures on the population in jails (PA)

Overcrowding in prisons could lead to growing levels of violence behind bars and more crime on Britain’s streets, a watchdog has warned.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said he is “really concerned” about the knock-on effects of jails in England and Wales getting close to capacity.

It comes after campaigners accused the Government of being “significantly behind schedule” in its pledge to build 20,000 more prison places by the mid-2020s amid warnings that jails are close to being “full”.

Outlining the findings of his latest report, Mr Taylor said overcrowding and pressures on the population in jails is “emerging as one of the biggest issues in our prisons”.

Six months ago ministers announced that up to 400 police cells would be used to hold prisoners overnight when there was not enough space in jails as they enacted a contingency plan known as Operation Safeguard.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Mr Taylor said: “Where prisoners are in very cramped conditions, where they’re not let out of their cells for anything like enough time, of course there is potentially a risk that we may get increasing levels of violence.”

He told reporters public protection is “critical”, adding that if prisoners are not getting the support they need: “The risk is, of course, as soon as they leave the jail, that they can revert back to their reoffending ways, and that simply creates more victims of crime”.

Mr Taylor’s comments came a day after the Conservative chairman of the Commons Justice Committee warned that jails are “reaching breaking point”.

Sir Bob Neill told MPs there is a “real issue” with prison officer recruitment, retention and low morale.

He said the jail population “has grown substantially over the last 30 years and, as of last Friday, there are some 85,851 people in prison”.

“Ironically, whilst at the same time we have one of the highest rates of imprisonment in Western Europe, we also have one of the worst rates of reoffending. That dichotomy is something that successive governments have failed to address,” Sir Bob added.

Prisons including Brixton, Pentonville, Wandsworth, Winchester and Hull are “incredibly cramped”, Mr Taylor said, adding that there are “many prisoners in small cells which are designated for one person – that’s a 12ft by 6ft cell with an unscreened lavatory in the corner – and people locked up for 22, sometimes even as long as 23 hours, a day.

“That means that prisoners are not getting the rehabilitation support that they need. It means they’re locked away for long periods of time in their cell or in their wing, and we’re concerned both on the effect of prisoners while they’re locked up, but particularly on the effect to the public when they’re released.”

Prisons being “very near to their capacity” is a “huge concern”, he added.

While the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the backlog of court cases waiting to be dealt with, and other problems in the justice system may have contributed to prisons becoming overcrowded, Mr Taylor said the Government “simply hasn’t been able to open enough prisons for the number of people who have been sent to prison”.

Violence among child inmates is still too high and there are examples of “staggeringly high levels of self-harm” in some women’s prisons, he warned.

There is also an “inertia” in the wake of the pandemic, leading to empty classrooms in prisons where there is no momentum to make sure inmates are enrolled in activities to aid their rehabilitation.

The watchdog called for a “big improvement in standards” in the coming year.

More from The Courier

Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder