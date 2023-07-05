BBC Casualty first as real medics will talk to camera for NHS birthday episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

BBC Casualty first as real medics will talk to camera for NHS birthday episode

By Press Association
Real-life medical professionals will appear on TV drama Casualty for the first time (eric latham / Alamy Stock Photo)
Real-life medical professionals will appear on TV drama Casualty for the first time (eric latham / Alamy Stock Photo)

For the first time television drama Casualty will feature real-life medical professionals talking to camera about their experiences, the BBC said.

The standalone episode of the long-running continuing drama will celebrate 75 years of the NHS by showcasing real health workers such as ambulance call handlers, nurses, paramedics, doctors and surgeons who treat patients.

Jon Sen, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios said: “To mark the 75th anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS.

“The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense team-work that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life.

“We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Casualty won the award for Best Soap & Continuing Drama at the Bafta Television Awards this year (Jeff Moore/PA)

“In this one-off episode the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

The instalment will focus on Amartya, a motorbike rider who has been involved in a collision which has left him with life-threatening injuries.

Casualty’s characters will also feature as viewers hear the commentary from medical workers who will offer insight into the realities of working for the NHS.

The medical drama has been running since 1986 and follows medical workers at Holby City Hospital.

In celebration of the show’s 35th anniversary in 2021, three frontline medical workers were given the chance to join the Casualty team and work on shadow scripts to help develop future storylines.

The NHS was founded in post-war Britain in 1948.

The episode of Casualty will air on Saturday July 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

