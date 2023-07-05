Nine shot in Washington DC, including nine-year-old, on Fourth of July holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nine shot in Washington DC, including nine-year-old, on Fourth of July holiday

By Press Association
Multiple people were shot in Washington DC (Mike Rudd/WJLA-TV via AP)
Multiple people were shot in Washington DC (Mike Rudd/WJLA-TV via AP)

Nine people have been shot and wounded, including two juveniles, in Washington, DC, after US Independence Day celebrations, police said.

Shortly before 1am on Wednesday (6am BST), police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the north-eastern quadrant of the US capital.

Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims, including a nine-year-old and a 17-year-old, Assistant Chief of Police Leslie Parsons said.

A dark SUV seen driving through the area stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday, Mr Parsons said, calling the shooting “targeted”.

Several victims were transported to local hospitals by emergency services. All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Mr Parsons said. None have been identified.

It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

Shooting debris
Fourth of July fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street following the shooting (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)

The DC incident is the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend.

Thirty people were shot, two fatally at a block party in Baltimore early on Sunday. Authorities say many of the shooting victims were under 18.

On Monday night, a gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, aged two and 13, before he surrendered to responding officers.

Three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas area following a festival in the area, authorities said.

The shooting in the Fort Worth area of Como happened late on Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

More from The Courier

Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder