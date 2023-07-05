NHS lauded as ‘cornerstone of national life’ at Westminster Abbey ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS lauded as ‘cornerstone of national life’ at Westminster Abbey ceremony

By Press Association
Around 1,500 guests filed into Westminster Abbey for the celebration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Around 1,500 guests filed into Westminster Abbey for the celebration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The NHS has been praised as a “cornerstone of national life” during a special anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among the high-profile attendees at the event in London on Wednesday, which celebrated the NHS workforce 75 years since it was founded.

Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivered lessons from the Bible, while Education Secretary Steve Barclay also thanked those who had supported and contributed to the service.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said in her address: “Since the day it was founded, the NHS has continually innovated and adapted to meet the changing needs of our patients and communities.

NHS 75th anniversary
Amanda Pritchard acknowledged the triumphs and difficulties of the NHS in recent years during her address (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Recent years have brought a once-in-a-century global health emergency and unprecedented challenges. But throughout, our staff, volunteers and partners up and down the country have continued to do what they do best – looking after patients and their loved ones.

“In doing so they provided a beacon of hope for a nation during dark and uncertain times. It is therefore little wonder that the NHS remains the institution that makes our nation most proud to be British – a cornerstone of national life and our shared identity.”

The service opened with a procession that included the Duke and Duchess – Prince Edward and wife Sophie – and the George Cross, presented to the NHS last year by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speeches were given by Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the UK’s first sickle cell nurse specialist, and Ellie Orton OBE, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, before the entire abbey stood to sing hymns.

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir’s readings were followed by Ms Pritchard’s address to the 1,500 attendees from the pulpit.

NHS 75th anniversary
The Prime Minister and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dean of Westminster the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle said in his sermon: “The NHS is not important just because it stands the test of time. It matters because it says something about who we want to be.

“This is more than history today, more than ambition. Today is all about our hope, about our belief.”

Thanks and prayers were given by Mr Barclay and other leading health figures, while paediatric specialists Dr Martin English and Dr Michael Griksaitis told the story of NHS staff extracting Ukrainian children with cancer to the UK from Poland, following the invasion of their country by Russia.

A final singalong of God Save The King rounded off the service, with the abbey bells ringing loudly as guests filed out.

