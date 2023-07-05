London Marathon hopefuls to find out if they were lucky in ballot for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon hopefuls to find out if they were lucky in ballot for 2024

By Press Association
The ballot results for the 2024 TCS London Marathon will be released on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The ballot results for a place in next year’s TCS London Marathon will be sent to hopefuls on Thursday after a record 578,374 people asked to take part.

It is the first time that more than half a million people have applied to participate in a marathon, breaking the previous world record of 457,861 which was set pre-pandemic in 2019 by applicants for the 2020 London Marathon.

Results from the random draw will be sent throughout Thursday with the first emails bringing joy, disappointment, or perhaps relief, from 9am.

Next year’s event takes place on April 21, 2024 and the charity of the year is Samaritans.

People who miss out on a ballot place can still take part if they secure a place by agreeing to fundraise for a charity.

The 2024 TCS London Marathon #MyWay also gives participants the chance to earn a medal by completing 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world, on Sunday April 21.

A London Marathon competitor in fancy dress
The fancy dress outfits worn by some runners always entertain spectators at the London Marathon (James Manning/PA)

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “This year’s TCS London Marathon was an amazing day, full of positivity and joy, which inspired a world record number of people to apply for the 2024 event, meaning an incredible 578,374 people will be anxiously awaiting tomorrow’s results. We wish everyone the very best of luck.

“For those that are successful, your journey to the 2024 TCS London Marathon begins tomorrow.

“If you did not get the result you wanted, there are still plenty of ways you can have an unforgettable marathon experience in 2024 including taking on the TCS London Marathon for charity, taking part in the TCS London Marathon #MyWay, which allows you to run the event anywhere in the world on April 21, or by taking part in the Brighton Marathon on Sunday April 7, which London Marathon Events started organising this year.”

