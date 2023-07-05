Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

By Press Association
Combs says Diageo’s treatment of DeLeon worsened after it bought two competing tequila brands – Don Julio in 2014 and Casamigos in 2017 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Combs says Diageo's treatment of DeLeon worsened after it bought two competing tequila brands – Don Julio in 2014 and Casamigos in 2017 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement requiring spirits seller Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand “at least as favourably” as its other tequila brands.

The rapper, producer and entrepreneur signed an agreement with Diageo – which owns more than 200 brands including Guinness beer and Tanqueray gin – after what he says were years of neglect for DeLeon, a brand he established with the London firm in 2013.

Combs’s lawsuit against Diageo was filed in May but many details, including the 2021 agreement, were redacted at the time.

On Wednesday, those details were released after Judge Joel Cohen ruled that Diageo could keep only limited portions confidential.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears at the premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story in 2017
Combs, who is black, says Diageo positioned his tequila as an inferior ‘urban’ brand and limited its distribution (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Combs says Diageo’s treatment of DeLeon worsened after it bought two competing tequila brands – Don Julio in 2014 and Casamigos in 2017.

Combs, who is black, says Diageo positioned his tequila as an inferior “urban” brand and limited its distribution.

Diageo has denied Combs’s accusations.

In late June, it asked the court to compel arbitration or dismiss the suit.

It has also terminated its partnership with Combs for Ciroc vodka, a brand he had promoted since 2007.

The newly public documents detail what Combs says was Diageo’s repeated disinvestment in DeLeon.

As of last year, DeLeon was distributed in 3% of possible outlets, for example, while Don Julio was in 36%.

A bottle of Deleon tequila
Diageo says sales of DeLeon have doubled since the 2021 agreement (Alamy/PA)

DeLeon has been listed as “out of stock” in major markets at least 10 times in the past year, the lawsuit says.

In 2021, Combs said he was told all of Diageo’s agave plants were allocated to other brands, forcing DeLeon to scramble to find suppliers in the more expensive spot market.

Combs says Diageo also made unilateral decisions that harmed the brand, including discontinuing popular 375ml “half bottles” and launching a redesigned bottle with no marketing support.

Combs claims Diageo’s decisions were often tinged with racism.

He says he was adamant that DeLeon not offer flavoured versions until customers had more time to learn about the brand.

But Diageo went ahead and developed a watermelon flavour – even though Combs had previously warned the company to be careful about the racist history and negative connotations with watermelon in brands aimed at black consumers.

Combs says internal Diageo documents also proposed downplaying Ciroc’s connection to Combs with the goal of rolling back its “image of being an African-American brand”.

In its own court filings, Diageo accuses Combs of resorting to “false and reckless” allegations in an effort to extract monetary damages.

Diageo also says sales of DeLeon have doubled since the 2021 agreement.

