Luis Enrique appointed as new head coach of Paris St Germain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Luis Enrique appointed as new head coach of Paris St Germain

By Press Association
Luis Enrique is the new manager of Paris St Germain (Liam McBurney/PA)
Luis Enrique is the new manager of Paris St Germain (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been named as the new manager of Paris St Germain following the sacking of Christophe Galtier.

The French club parted company with Galtier on Wednesday despite his success in leading them to a record 11th Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge.

Enrique, who had been out of work since stepping down from his role with Spain after last year’s World Cup, has signed a two-year deal.

A statement read: “Paris St Germain is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Enrique as head coach of the professional team. The Spanish coach has signed a two-year contract.”

Galtier’s position had been the subject of speculation since PSG exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

His team went on to pip Lens to the domestic title by a single point but the 56-year-old’s eventual departure came as little surprise.

His exit and replacement by Enrique is not the only change at the club this summer with seven-time world player of the year Lionel Messi having also departed. The future of another star player, Neymar, is also uncertain.

Enrique, 53, will spearhead a renewed attempt to succeed on the European stage.

The Spaniard said: “I am delighted to arrive in Paris to live a new experience there. It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and above all to coach PSG.”

Luis Enrique
Enrique stepped down as Spain coach after last year’s World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

Enrique, who had a distinguished playing career with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Spain, has also had spells coaching Roma and Celta Vigo.

He led Barca to the Champions League in 2015 and also won LaLiga twice with the Catalan giants before spending four years with the Spanish national side.

He is the fourth new coach at PSG in just over five years after Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pocehttino and Galtier.

PSG said in a statement: “At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach.”

Enrique said he was looking forward to the challenge as he was officially unveiled.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has one year remaining on his PSG contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “I thank the president and the sporting director for their confidence and I hope to pay it back in the next seasons.

“My idea of football is of attacking football, a football that is enjoyable for the fans and, above all, a football that brings good results. That is my challenge. I believe the fans are going to love what they see.”

Enrique was presented to media by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was also asked to clarify the club’s position on striker Kylian Mbappe.

The France forward is entering the final year of his contract and Al-Khelaifi insists the 24-year-old will not be allowed to run his deal down.

He said: “Our position is very clear. If Mbappe wants to stay, we want him to stay, but he should sign a new contract. We cannot allow him to go free.”

More from The Courier

Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
Luis Enrique is the new manager of Paris St Germain (Liam McBurney/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth