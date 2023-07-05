Council in legal challenge over ‘strain’ of caring for child asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council in legal challenge over ‘strain’ of caring for child asylum seekers

By Press Association
Kent County Council has launched a legal challenge against the Home Secretary over the ‘strain’ of looking after unaccompanied child asylum seekers (Kent County Council/PA)
A council has launched a legal challenge against the Home Secretary, arguing it is being put under “wholly disproportionate strain” by looking after hundreds of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

Kent County Council (KCC) bosses say the pressure on its children’s services “continues to be overlooked”, which has forced them to begin a claim for judicial review against Suella Braverman.

So far, the local authority has served a letter before action in its bid to ensure other local authorities are taking “their fair share” of new arrivals to the UK.

Council leader Roger Gough and integrated children’s services cabinet member Sue Chandler said the current National Transfer Scheme (NTS), where children are moved from one local authority to another to help even distribution of care  “sadly remains inadequate”.

As of June 30, Kent County Council is looking after 566 asylum-seeking under 18s, as well as 1,039 young people over 18 years old.

Mr Gough and Ms Chandler said that of 648 children arriving at the Kent coast between January and July this year, 426 children have been successfully moved to other local authorities under the national scheme.

The council bosses said: “We have worked hard with partners and government to try to support arrangements for the National Transfer Scheme but have regrettably concluded that we must now ask a court to decide what is reasonable given the reality of the way in which the Home Office currently operates the scheme.

“Whilst many more children have successfully transferred to other local authorities under the NTS, its operation sadly remains inadequate.

“The wholly disproportionate strain on Kent’s children’s services continues to be overlooked.

“We must ensure that all UK local authorities with capacity share in the support of these children so that KCC can continue to meet its statutory duty to receive new arrivals at Dover into our care, while at the same time meeting our statutory duty to care for them safely.”

They added they were “deeply saddened” the crisis has continued despite their best efforts and that a long-term solution was “well overdue” for the welfare of all children supported by the council.

Kent County Council has previously criticised the national scheme and its “burden” of taking on more responsibility than other councils due to Dover remaining a key point of entry for newly arriving youngsters.

The system was first introduced on a voluntary basis for local authorities in 2016, but was made a mandatory requirement to take part by the Home Office to “relieve pressures” in 2022.

Suella Braverman visit to London charities
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Yui Mok/PA)

The authority’s legal challenge was first revealed publicly during a High Court hearing on June 30, where Brighton and Hove City Council was applying for an injunction against the Home Office to stop the re-opening of a Hove hotel where 139 asylum-seeking children went missing, and nearly 50 remain unaccounted for.

While Brighton and Hove City Council’s bid was declined, its leader Bella Sankey said it was just the “first stage in our drive to protect these vulnerable children”.

In a council statement it said how the court heard around 40% of children placed in hotels were under 16, and one child aged nine was placed in a hotel outside the Brighton and Hove area.

Ms Sankey said: “The Home Office argued the alternative to hotels was destitution for the most vulnerable child refugees. This represents a complete failure of government policy.

“If the Home Office ensured the National Transfer Scheme was working properly this situation could be avoided.”

While the Home Office does not comment on legal proceedings, a spokesperson said the wellbeing of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in their care is “an absolute priority”.

The spokesperson added: “Robust safeguarding and welfare measures are in place to ensure children are safe and supported.

“The National Transfer Scheme allows us to work closely with Kent County Council and other local authorities so that necessary support can be provided to both councils and children.”

Kent County Council has launched a legal challenge against the Home Secretary over the 'strain' of looking after unaccompanied child asylum seekers (Kent County Council/PA)
