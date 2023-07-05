Nine people, including two children, shot in Washington as violence mars July 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine people, including two children, shot in Washington as violence mars July 4

By Press Association
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV/AP)
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV/AP)

Nine people enjoying Independence Day festivities in the United States’ capital were shot and hurt, police said, as a spate of violence marred the holiday.

Officers responding at about 1am on Wednesday to the mass shooting in a neighbourhood about 20 minutes east of the White House found a 10-year-old and 17-year-old among the victims, Metropolitan Police Department assistant chief Leslie Parsons said.

The victims, who were not publicly identified, were admitted to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The shots were fired from a dark car seen driving through the Deanwood neighbourhood, Mr Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted.

Meade Street after multiple people were shot in Washington
Two children were among the shooting victims in a Washington neighbour (Mike Rudd/WJLA-TV/AP)

It was unclear if there was more than one gunman in the SUV and no arrests had been made, said police, who appealed to the public for information to help in their investigation.

The Washington shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend.

Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore early on Sunday.

Many of the shooting victims were children, authorities said.

On Monday night, a gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, aged two and 13, before he surrendered, police said.

Fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street after the shooting
Fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street after the Washington shooting (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV/AP)

Three people were killed and eight others hurt when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds which had gathered in a Texas neighbourhood following a festival in the area, authorities said.

The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como happened late on Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

And in Florida, a seven-year-old was killed in a shooting during an altercation between two groups gathered for Fourth of July celebrations along a causeway which crosses Tampa Bay, police said.

A man was also hit with gunfire but was expected to survive.

The child was declared dead at a hospital.

