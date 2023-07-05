Alan Alda selling boots and dog tags from M*A*S*H

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Alda selling boots and dog tags from M*A*S*H

By Press Association
Alan Alda is selling the combat boots and dog tags he wore to portray wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on M*A*S*H (LM Otero/AP)
Alan Alda is selling the combat boots and dog tags he wore to portray wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on M*A*S*H.

The pieces will be auctioned to raise funds for the actor’s centre dedicated to helping scientists and doctors communicate better.

Heritage Auctions is offering up the props in Dallas, Texas, on July 28.

Alda, 87, said he wore the boots and dog tags for the 11-series run of the show about a Korean War medical unit.

His character, Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, was a talented surgeon who helped ease the stress of working in a war zone with quick quips and practical jokes.

M*A*S*H cast members take a break during filming in Los Angeles in September 1982
When the show ended in 1983 with an episode written and directed by Alda, it attracted the largest US audience for any TV show in history.

The boots and dog tags, given to Alda by the costume department, “made an impression on me every day that we shot the show”, said the actor, who won five Emmys for his work on the sitcom.

Over his long career, Alda has also been a writer and filmmaker and has worked on Broadway and starred in films.

He currently hosts a podcast on communicating called Clear+Vivid.

“There’s an old belief among actors that when you put the shoes of the character on, it’s easier to believe you’re the character and I think the boots had that effect on me,” Alda said.

After receiving the dog tags, Alda realised they did not carry his character’s name but the names of two men he thought had likely been real soldiers.

Alda attends the Marriage Story premiere in 2019
“I saw those names every day,” he said.

“It was an interesting experience to put them on. I wasn’t dealing with props. I was dealing with something that put me in touch with real people.”

The dog tags carried the names of Hersie Davenport and Morriss D. Levine.

Research conducted by the auction house revealed that both men were discharged from the Army in 1945.

According to Heritage Auctions’ research, Davenport died in 1970.

Levine, whose first name was misspelled on the dog tag with an extra S, died in 1973.

Joshua Benesh, Heritage’s chief strategy officer, said the boots and dog tags have an “incredible” provenance since they have been with Alda since the series ended.

“It was pretty thrilling that what he chose to keep was something that endured with him episode after episode, season after season, throughout the entire run of M*A*S*H,” Mr Benesh said.

The dog tags
Alda said he kept both items on a shelf in his office and then stowed in a closet.

Auctioning them off after all of these decades made sense to him.

“I saw this as a chance to put them to work again,” he said.

The money raised from the auction will go to the Alan Alda Centre for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York, a facility he helped start to help scientists and doctors communicate better by applying improvisational exercises and communication strategies.

While hosting the long-running PBS series Scientific American Frontiers, Alda realised how much his skills as an actor and improviser prepared him for interactions with scientists.

The essence of improvisation, he said, is being connected to the person you are talking to.

Alda, who announced in 2018 that he has Parkinson’s disease, said he uses some of the same acting skills to deal with the disease’s effects.

The condition, he said, is “a little like improvisation: It gives you something you didn’t expect”.

But, he said, “if you work on it, you get somewhere”.

“It’s an opportunity. I solve a lot of puzzles and a lot of problems just getting my shirt on and that kind of thing that I wouldn’t ordinarily have to face,” Alda said.

“But if I take it as a game and see how I can win it this time, it’s more interesting.”

