Not getting enough sleep lessens cognitive benefits of exercise – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Not getting enough sleep lessens cognitive benefits of exercise – study

By Press Association
The researchers said their study highlights the need for sleep to protect against cognitive decline as people get older (Alamy/PA)
The researchers said their study highlights the need for sleep to protect against cognitive decline as people get older (Alamy/PA)

Middle-aged people not getting enough sleep are less likely to see the benefits of exercise when comes to protecting against decline in skills such as memory and thinking, scientists have said.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) found that those in their 50s and 60s who performed regular physical activities but slept less than six hours a night had a faster decline in these skills overall.

The team found that after a decade, their cognitive functions – such as attention, memory and learning – were the same as those who did less physical activity.

The researchers said their study, published in journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity, highlights the need for sleep to protect against cognitive decline as people get older.

Lead author Dr Mikaela Bloomberg, of UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, said: “Our study suggests that getting sufficient sleep may be required for us to get the full cognitive benefits of physical activity.

“It shows how important it is to consider sleep and physical activity together when thinking about cognitive health.

“Previous studies examining how sleep and physical activity might combine to affect cognitive function have primarily been cross-sectional – only focusing on a snapshot in time – and we were surprised that regular physical activity may not always be sufficient to counter the long-term effects of lack of sleep on cognitive health.”

For the study, the team looked at data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (Elsa) from nearly 9,000 people aged 50 and over.

Their cognitive function was assessed over a period of 10 years with various memory and verbal fluency tests.

Questionnaires were also used to assess how long they slept and whether this was less or more than six hours.

People were also asked about their levels of physical activity.

At the start of the study, those who were more physically active also had better cognitive function regardless of how long they slept.

However, this changed over the 10-year period, with more physically active short sleepers in their 50s and 60s experiencing more rapid cognitive decline, the researchers said.

But for people aged 70 and over, the benefits of exercise on cognitive function were maintained, despite short sleep, the team added.

Co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe, of UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, said: “It is important to identify the factors that can protect cognitive function in middle and later life as they can serve to prolong our cognitively healthy years and, for some people, delay a dementia diagnosis.

“The World Health Organisation already identifies physical activity as a way to maintain cognitive function, but interventions should also consider sleep habits to maximise long-term benefits for cognitive health.”

More from The Courier

The dinghy was towed back to safety by a Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Supplied.
Two people rescued after dinghy blown out to sea at Broughty Ferry
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder's 'game intelligence' after four assists in Bray…
Balgowan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals…
Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
The researchers said their study highlights the need for sleep to protect against cognitive decline as people get older (Alamy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions