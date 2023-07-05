Charity calls for 25,000 volunteers to provide NHS support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charity calls for 25,000 volunteers to provide NHS support

By Press Association
Volunteers were vital for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Volunteers were vital for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A leading national charity is calling for 25,000 more volunteers to provide support for the NHS, as the service marks its 75th anniversary.

The Royal Voluntary Service is aiming to recruit more people for roles in hospital settings and the community, both immediately and over the coming months, to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

It helps deliver the NHS and Care Volunteers Responders programme on behalf of NHS England, which provides short-term support to people in need through shopping and prescriptions deliveries, friendly phone calls and transporting medical supplies.

The organisation has provided vital, responsive services in public health, social care and wellbeing to aid the NHS since its inception in 1948.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of the Royal Voluntary Service, said: “As we mark 75 years of the NHS, we want to thank all the extraordinary volunteers who have supported the NHS since it began. Many of them have volunteered with Royal Voluntary Service and they have made a huge difference.

“And what better way to celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday than by becoming part of its incredible volunteer team. Volunteering is a wonderful two-way experience that brings so much joy.”

The Royal Voluntary Service originally helped civilians during the Second World War after it was founded as the Women’s Voluntary Service in 1938.

Its volunteers in hospitals now provide patient companionship and transport, on-ward exercise sessions, and settlement support following a stay in hospital.

Physical activity classes, dining clubs and social groups are also run by volunteers in local communities in an effort to bring people together.

Elaine Paige, a Royal Voluntary Service ambassador, said she witnessed the “tremendous impact” volunteers had on patients whilst helping out with hospital trolleys.

She added: “By simply offering a listening ear, volunteers provide patients with a sense of comfort and companionship during their hospital stay, which can often be a difficult time.”

The Royal Voluntary Service played a critical role in the Covid-19 pandemic, when it recruited responders to help those shielding and support the vaccination drive.

Ahead of the coronation of the King in May, the charity launched the Coronation Champions Awards with Queen Camilla, who is a patron, to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of 500 volunteers across the country.

It was also a leading partner in The Big Help Out volunteering drive after the coronation, which saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serve lunch at a community centre in Hertfordshire and the Prince and Princess of Wales help to renovate a Scout hut with their three children in Berkshire.

Those interested in signing up for volunteering can find opportunities opportunities at www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

