Giant stone artefacts discovered on rare Ice Age site in Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Giant stone artefacts discovered on rare Ice Age site in Kent

By Press Association
A handaxe measuring 29.5cm in length, is one of the longest ever found in Britain (Archaeology South-East/ UCL)
A handaxe measuring 29.5cm in length, is one of the longest ever found in Britain (Archaeology South-East/ UCL)

Researchers have discovered some of the largest early prehistoric stone tools in Britain, including a footlong handaxe almost too big to be handled.

The excavations, which took place in Kent, revealed prehistoric artefacts in deep Ice Age sediments preserved on a hillside above the Medway Valley.

The researchers, from UCL Archaeology South-East, discovered 800 stone artefacts thought to be more than 300,000 years old, buried in material which filled a sinkhole and ancient river channel.

Two extremely large flint knives described as giant handaxes were among the unearthed artefacts.

Handaxes are stone artefacts which have been chipped, or knapped, on both sides to produce a symmetrical shape with a long cutting edge.

It is believed that this type of tool was usually held in the hand and may have been used for butchering animals and cutting meat.

The two largest handaxes found at the Maritime site have a distinctive shape with a long and finely worked pointed tip, and a much thicker base.

Senior archaeologist Letty Ingrey, UCL Institute of Archaeology, said: “We describe these tools as ‘giants’ when they are over 22cm long and we have two in this size range.

“The biggest, a colossal 29.5cm in length, is one of the longest ever found in Britain.

“Giant handaxes like this are usually found in the Thames and Medway regions and date from over 300,000 years ago.

“These handaxes are so big it’s difficult to imagine how they could have been easily held and used.

“Perhaps they fulfilled a less practical or more symbolic function than other tools, a clear demonstration of strength and skill.

“While right now, we aren’t sure why such large tools were being made, or which species of early human were making them, this site offers a chance to answer these exciting questions.”

The site is thought to date to a period in the early prehistory of Britain when Neanderthal people and their cultures were beginning to emerge and may even have shared the landscape with other early human species.

At this time the Medway Valley would have been a wild landscape of wooded hills and river valleys.

It would have been inhabited by red deer and horses, as well as less familiar mammals such as the now-extinct straight-tusked elephant and lion.

Although archaeological finds of this age have been found in the Medway Valley before, this is the first time they have been found as part of large-scale excavation, offering the opportunity to glean more insights into the lives of their makers.

Dr Matt Pope, UCL Institute of Archaeology, said: “The excavations at the Maritime Academy have given us an incredibly valuable opportunity to study how an entire Ice Age landscape developed over a quarter of a million years ago.

“A programme of scientific analysis, involving specialists from UCL and other UK institutions, will now help us to understand why the site was important to ancient people and how the stone artefacts, including the giant handaxes helped them adapt to the challenges of Ice Age environments.”

The researchers are now working to better understand who created the artefacts and what they were used for.

The team also made a second significant find from the site – a Roman cemetery, dating to at least a quarter of a million years later than the Ice Age activity.

Researchers suggest the people buried here between the first and fourth centuries AD could have been the inhabitants of a suspected nearby villa that may have lain around 850 metres to the south.

The remains of 25 individuals, 13 of which were cremated, were found.

Nine of the buried bodies were found with goods or personal items including bracelets, and four were interred in wooden coffins.

Collections of pottery and animal bones found nearby likely relate to feasting rituals at the time of burial.

The excavations were commissioned in advance of development of the Maritime Academy School in Frindsbury.

The findings are published in the Internet Archaeology journal.

More from The Courier

The dinghy was towed back to safety by a Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Supplied.
Two people rescued after dinghy blown out to sea at Broughty Ferry
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder's 'game intelligence' after four assists in Bray…
Balgowan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals…
Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
A handaxe measuring 29.5cm in length, is one of the longest ever found in Britain (Archaeology South-East/ UCL)
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions