What the papers say – July 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 7

By Press Association
A wide variety of stories feature across the front pages in the UK (PA)
A wide variety of stories feature across the front pages in the UK (PA)

An artificial intelligence chatbot which told a man to kill the late Queen features among the headline stories on the British front pages on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star says the AI chatbot “urged” the Windsor intruder to kill the Queen on Christmas Day 2021.

The Daily Mirror interview TV presenter Fiona Phillips about her hope of helping others after sharing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Times says under a Labour majority, Sir Keir Starmer would put speaking fluently and clearly on the same level as literacy and numeracy in education

The Financial Times reports the Treasury has sold £4 billion worth of debt at the highest two-year borrowing cost this century.

Lung cancer cases in women is projected to surpass those in men for the first time, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says members of the House of Lords are “frustrating the will of the people” by blocking laws aimed to stop small boats coming into the UK.

The i continues to look at the UK mortgage crisis with “big lenders” set to hike prices once again.

And the Metro shares a family’s plea to help save their baby who had a failed transplant.

More from The Courier

The dinghy was towed back to safety by a Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Supplied.
Two people rescued after dinghy blown out to sea at Broughty Ferry
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder's 'game intelligence' after four assists in Bray…
Balgowan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals…
Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
A wide variety of stories feature across the front pages in the UK (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions