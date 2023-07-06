What the papers say – July 7

An artificial intelligence chatbot which told a man to kill the late Queen features among the headline stories on the British front pages on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star says the AI chatbot “urged” the Windsor intruder to kill the Queen on Christmas Day 2021.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: AI 'urged crossbow attacker to kill Queen' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Rta7sO0cQI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 5, 2023

The Daily Mirror interview TV presenter Fiona Phillips about her hope of helping others after sharing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Times says under a Labour majority, Sir Keir Starmer would put speaking fluently and clearly on the same level as literacy and numeracy in education

The Times: Speaking lessons for all pupils #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MkE2fIRDJ4 — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 5, 2023

The Financial Times reports the Treasury has sold £4 billion worth of debt at the highest two-year borrowing cost this century.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 6 July https://t.co/nJOQ8lHneC pic.twitter.com/5zYOvT6OGT — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 5, 2023

Lung cancer cases in women is projected to surpass those in men for the first time, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian: Lung cancer diagnoses in women to outnumber men's for first time #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d4OKgFhff4 — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 5, 2023

The Daily Express says members of the House of Lords are “frustrating the will of the people” by blocking laws aimed to stop small boats coming into the UK.

Tomorrow's front page: Justin Welby blocks 'will of the people' as he leads putsch against migrant plans https://t.co/EPsL8YH67y #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1eKGNx1NTf — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 5, 2023

The i continues to look at the UK mortgage crisis with “big lenders” set to hike prices once again.

Thursday's front page: 7% mortgages forecast this summer as big lenders hike UK rates again#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4kx5eHIKIv — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 5, 2023

And the Metro shares a family’s plea to help save their baby who had a failed transplant.