President Trump’s valet faces court date over classified documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

President Trump’s valet faces court date over classified documents

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta (AP)
Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta (AP)

A valet of former president Donald Trump is due to appear in a Florida court on Thursday accused of hiding classified documents after an earlier appearance was scheduled because of a cancelled flight.

Walt Nauta was charged alongside Mr Trump in June over the mishandling of classified documents and is due to be arraigned before a federal magistrate in Miami.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty on June 13 to charges including willful retention of national defence information when Mr Nauta’s hearing was postponed because he did not have a defence attorney authorised to practise in Florida.

Election 2024 Trump
Former President Donald Trump stands with Walt Nauta as he visits Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia (AP)

It was pushed back again last week when a flight from New Jersey he was to have taken was cancelled after being delayed on the tarmac for hours.

The indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors accuses him of conspiring with the former president to conceal records taken from the White House after this term ended in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege Mr Nauta, at the former president’s direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so they would not be found by a Trump lawyer searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government.

Mr Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Mr Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago.

He is regularly by Mr Trump’s side, even traveling alongside him in a motorcade to the Miami courthouse and accompanying him afterwards at the city’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he helped usher supporters eager to take selfies with the former president.

More from The Courier

Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.
REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman
The penne arrabiata. Image: Morven McIntyre/DC Thomson.
Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant…
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Dundee rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
Jamie McGrath.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council refuses to probe taxpayer losses for deal at centre of corruption probe
Mara Seaweed was founded by Fiona Houston. Image: Mara Seaweed.
'Considerable' interest in rescue bid for collapsed Fife firm