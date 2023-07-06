Invasive non-native species costing UK economy £4bn a year, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Invasive non-native species costing UK economy £4bn a year, research suggests

By Press Association
A fungus which kills ash trees originated in Asia (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Invasive non-native species (INNS) such as Japanese knotweed and an ash-tree killing fungus are now costing the UK economy around £4 billion a year – up from £1.7 billion a year in 2010, research suggests.

Scientists said rising costs are partly due to inflation and new species establishing in the country.

The impact of alien species can range from loss of crops and damaged buildings to the loss of livelihoods and ecosystems.

The study, funded by Defra, showed the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, which kills ash trees, was the most economically damaging species over the past decade, costing around £883.5 million, followed by Japanese knotweed at £246.5 million.

Annual estimated costs in 2021 were £3 billion for England, £499 million for Scotland, £343 million for Wales and £150 million for Northern Ireland, according to the research carried out by international scientific organisation Cabi.

Other damaging species included rabbits – costing the UK economy around £170 million, rats and mice (£84 million), cockroaches (£69 million) and deer (£62 million).

The cost to forestry has increased eightfold since the previous report in 2010 and is now estimated at £123 million, while agriculture was found to be the most affected industry costing the UK economy around £1.1 billion.

The impact on construction, development and infrastructure was £270 million while tourism and recreation was £136 million, the scientists said.

Japanese knotweed, for example, has been known to cause structural damage to properties – which can be expensive to rectify – and decrease their values substantially.

Invasive rabbits can destroy agricultural areas by overgrazing, while their burrowing also impacts the quality of pastures.

Meanwhile H. fraxineus, which originated in Asia and is thought to have been brought to the UK on imported ash trees, incurs huge clean-up costs near roads, railways, buildings and other publicly accessible land.

Dr Richard Shaw, co-author of the research published in the journal Biological Invasions and Cabi senior regional director, of Europe and the Americas, said: “This assessment again shows the important costs of INNS to the UK economy.

“Few effects of INNS specific management efforts can be seen in these results.

“However, they highlight the need to continue prevention and early detection, followed by eradication of the highest-risk species prior to establishment.”

There are currently around 2,000 invasive alien species in the UK, with up to 12 new species establishing themselves every year.

Japanese knotweed
Japanese knotweed now costs the UK economy around £246.5 million (Barry Batchelor/PA)

It includes established species such as killer shrimp, giant hogweed, mink, and parakeets, as well as those that have arrived recently but have a high impact such as the sea squirt Didemnum vexillum and H. fraxineus.

Dr Rene Eschen, lead author and Cabi senior scientist covering ecosystems management, said: “Repeat assessments like this one are important to maintain a focus on the impact of INNS, changes in impacts as a result of new or spreading species, as well as the identification of potential impacts of management or policies.”

He said that while the overall cost of invasive non-native species to the economy has increased, there have also been decreases in some species, such as rabbits, possibly due to effective management.

The efforts of the UK’s Environment Agency also appear to have resulted in eradicating some existing infestations of water primrose, Dr Eschen added.

In February, the Government published its GB Invasive Non-native Species Strategy to provide a framework to minimise the risk of invasive species.

Defra head of GB Non-Native Secretariat, Niall Moore, said: “Invasive non-native species pose a serious threat to our natural environment and this Government is taking action through the recently launched GB Invasive Non-Native Species strategy, to protect our native animals and plants from INNS.”

He added: “It is vital that we work together with researchers, scientists and others, who are working to tackle INNS, to prevent their entry into and establishment in Great Britain and, when they do become established, to mitigate their negative impacts.”

