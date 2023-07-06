Thousands to attend the funeral of two teenagers who died in Ely crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands to attend the funeral of two teenagers who died in Ely crash

By Press Association
Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans on Snowden Road, Ely, Cardiff (Rod Minchin/PA)
Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans on Snowden Road, Ely, Cardiff (Rod Minchin/PA)

Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral of two teenagers whose deaths sparked a riot in Cardiff.

A joint service for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 will be held at the Church of the Resurrection on Grand Avenue in Ely at 1pm, followed by a burial and wake.

The boys, who were best friends, died on the evening of Monday May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van.

The tragedy sparked hours of disorder in the city suburb which included violent clashes with police and damage to property.

Cardiff road traffic collision
Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans had been best friends since nursery and will be buried in the same grave (Family/PA)

Due to an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) into the actions of South Wales Police, the funeral on Thursday is being managed by Cardiff Council.

Between 2,000-4,000 people are due to flood the street outside the church and road closures will be in force from midday until 2pm.

Local schools are closing for the afternoon and bus routes are being diverted around the area.

Friends of the two boys have organised two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls-Royce cars along with between 200-400 motorbikes for the procession.

Cardiff road traffic collision
A balloon release was held during a vigil for the boys days held on Snowden Road where they crashed (Jacob King/PA)

The families of the boys have asked that attendees of the funeral wear blue and that a moment of silence be held during the service in their memory.

After the service, the boys will be taken to their final resting place in Western Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Their families have arranged for them to be buried together in the same grave as they had been close since meeting in nursery school.

A wake is to be held at the Vale Sports Arena, a large venue located around six miles from the church in Penarth.

Cardiff road traffic collision
Harvey Evans, 15, (right) pictured with his family (Family/PA)

In a Facebook post announcing details of the funeral last month, a family friend said: “Please wear what you feel comfortable in.

“All we ask is that you incorporate something blue.

“Let’s celebrate the lives of these two young boys and come together as one to remember them and show how loved they are.”

The Reverend Canon Jan Gould said: “It’s important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community have some closure now and to begin to move on.

“My hope is that moving on from this now the community can begin to rebuild.

Cardiff road traffic collision
Friends of Harvey and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, (pictured) have organised a grand procession of cars before the service (Family/PA)

“And hopefully the families will find some peace from the service.”

Canon Gould said since their deaths and the riot the church has remained open all day to allow people to come and light a candle and talk about Kyrees and Harvey.

She said she would be preaching about the Gospel passage of Jesus stilling the storm.

“I’m going to be talking about how grief can sometimes feel like a storm that’s overwhelming and we don’t know how to feel,” Canon Gould said.

“We can have all kinds of feelings that we can’t manage and I’m going to be encouraging them to reach out for that peace that Jesus brought when he stilled the storm and that he longs to still the storms of our lives.”

