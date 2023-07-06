Threads: What is it, can it rival Twitter and what are the risks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Threads: What is it, can it rival Twitter and what are the risks?

By Press Association
Facebook parent company Meta has launched Threads (PA)
Facebook parent company Meta has launched Threads (PA)

An app to rival Twitter from the creators of Facebook has launched in the UK but worries about security still loom.

Threads – created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta – went live in the UK at midnight on Thursday and has already seen over 10 million people join, according to Meta Boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg has seen over 10 million users flock to Threads so far (Niall Carson/PA)

Posting on the new app under the username zuck and using a “mind blown” emoji, Mr Zuckerberg wrote: “10 million sign up in seven hours.”

With many changes taking place on Twitter under the ownership of Elon Musk, including the removal of verified legacy accounts and changes to Twitter’s dashboard application Tweetdeck, users will be trying their luck with Zuckerberg’s latest offering.

Here the PA news agency answers some of the most common questions many may have about Threads.

What is Threads?

Similar to Twitter, the new social media app focuses on text posts.

It allows users to post up to 500 characters of text and up to five minutes of video and links, as well as pictures.

How do you sign up?

The Threads app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or the Apple Pay Store onto an Android or iOS device.

Those who already have an Instagram account can use their login details to sign into the app, with users being able to select if they want a private or public profile before they start posting.

How is the app similar to Twitter?

Visually, Threads looks similar to Twitter, with options to post, quote a thread, search, like and reply to posts and view ‘activity’ linked to what you post – which is also the case for Twitter through ‘notifications’.

Threads app as on the App Store
Threads app as on the App Store (screengrab)

The column-based design of Twitter also seems to have been replicated by Threads, with users scrolling vertically through the app to view what others are posting.

There is also a verification option, which currently appears to give a blue verified tick to accounts already verified on Instagram.

How does the app differ from Twitter?

Unlike Twitter, Threads does not currently have an option of directly messaging other users, and there is no desktop version at the moment.

Other features that Twitter has that Threads does not include lists, bookmarks and the ability to join communities.

Threads also does not appear to use hashtags and searching for words and phrases posted by users instead of the names of specific accounts, which has historically been easy to do on Twitter, seems to be limited.

Are there any security or privacy fears?

Many have voiced concerns about the app’s use of personal data, with reports stating the app has not launched in the European Union (EU) on Thursday because of this issue and the implementation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

There is still uncertainty about how the app will use data from users, but many have pointed to alleged risks surrounding its launch – including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

“All your Threads are belong to us,” he posted, alongside a widely shared screenshot of the privacy section for Threads on the App Store – which suggests the app will collect data including financial information, contacts and browsing history.

Current Twitter owner Musk replied to the tweet, posted on Tuesday, simply stating: “Yeah.”

What have social media users been saying about the app?

Celebrities have already begun flocking to Threads, with singer Shakira posting “Well hello threads”.

Chef Gordon Ramsey posted: “Is this where I find the lamb sauce??”

Meanwhile, businessman Richard Branson wrote: “Thready, steady, go.”

Richard Branson posting to Threads
Richard Branson posting to Threads (screengrab)

Others have shared their hopes for the new app or expressed their relief from having a new social media tool to use instead of Twitter.

One posted a cartoon image of a mythical creature performing a yoga pose, with the caption: “How it feels not being on Twitter for three seconds.”

However, on Twitter, many did not appear sold by the new app – with one tweet with over 1,000 likes stating users are “running back to Twitter” after trying Threads “for five minutes”.

