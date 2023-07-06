Elle Edwards Christmas Eve pub shooting trial jury starts deliberations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elle Edwards Christmas Eve pub shooting trial jury starts deliberations

By Press Association
Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)

The jury in the trial of a man accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Connor Chapman, 23, is alleged to have murdered Elle Edwards by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

The jury in the three-and-a-half week trial has heard the gunman fired 12 shots from the weapon, which is capable of discharging 15 rounds a second, before driving away in a stolen Mercedes.

Court artist sketch of Connor Chapman
Court artist sketch of Connor Chapman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Jurors were sent out to start deliberations shortly after 11am on Thursday.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, said: “This is a trial that not just you 12 but many, many people will never forget.

“It involves human tragedy in its purest and most appalling sense.

“Gun crime often includes criminals shooting at each other, there’s no doubt that this is such an event, but of course here a young, beautiful, unconnected, innocent life was brutally ended as a direct result of the then ongoing, but for now at least paused, gun feud between the Ford estate on Wirral on the one hand and the Woodchurch estate on the other hand.”

Chapman has told the court he was at home all night and had given the key to the Mercedes, which he described as a “pool car”, to another man, who he said he would not name.

Elle Edwards
Elle Edwards died in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve last year (Merseyside Police/PA)

Following the shooting, the court has heard the gunman drove to the home of Thomas Waring in Barnston, Wirral.

Waring, 20, denies possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping to dispose of the Mercedes.

Chapman admitted a charge of handling stolen goods ahead of his trial and told the jury he had gone with another man to burn out the car in Frodsham, Cheshire.

He was arrested in Newtown, Wales, on January 10.

He denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

