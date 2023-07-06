Seven children hurt after car collides with girls’ prep school building

Seven children and two adults have been hurt after a car collided with a building at a girls’ prep school in Wimbledon.

The driver stopped at the scene of the crash at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, and no arrests have yet been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident, which saw officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, respond at around 9.54am on Thursday, is not being treated as terror-related.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond told the BBC several of those injured were in a “critical” condition.

He said: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term… there has actually been a major incident declared.

“There are a number of casualties and injuries as we know. I understand, and I don’t know the numbers, but I understand a number of those are being treated as critical.”

The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

Police have cordoned off a wide area around The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Police extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building, while firefighters and paramedics stood near a gap in the fencing at the entrance to the site.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon.

“Police were called at 9.54am on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.”

London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

A woman who answered the phone at the school replied “no comment” when contacted by the PA news agency.

#UPDATE | We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.https://t.co/zCugS1E8Eq — Merton Police (@MPSMerton) July 6, 2023

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”