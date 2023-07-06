Driver ‘tested positive for cocaine’ after crashing train through station buffers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Driver ‘tested positive for cocaine’ after crashing train through station buffers

By Press Association
The train came to rest just short of the ticket hall at Enfield Town station (London Fire Brigade/PA)
The driver of a train which crashed through buffers at a station tested positive for cocaine, investigators said.

Around 75 passengers were on board the London Overground train when the accident happened at Enfield Town station, north London, on October 12 2021, according to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The inquiry stated that the train was travelling at 10mph when it was 69 metres from the buffer stop.

The scene at the Enfield Town train crash
A toxicology expert concluded it was likely the driver had taken cocaine within one or two days before the accident (London Fire Brigade/PA)

After “briefly” applying the brakes, the driver – who was not named – took no further action for seven seconds until making an emergency brake application which occurred too late to prevent the collision, the RAIB said.

The report stated that the driver did not brake early enough due to “losing awareness of the driving task”.

It said: “The loss of awareness was probably a result of him being significantly fatigued at the time.

“Post-accident drug and alcohol tests of the driver also yielded a positive result for a recreational drug.”

A toxicology expert concluded it was likely the driver had taken cocaine within one or two days before the accident, and found evidence of “historical use” of the drug.

The man had been driving London Overground trains for 13 years.

He was involved in three previous safety incidents, including one when a train stopped short of a platform and the doors opened.

The driver told investigators examining the Enfield Town accident that he was tired before starting his shift due to a lack of sleep.

After hitting the buffer stop, the train rode up on it, coming to rest 80cm above the rails and just short of the ticket hall.

No-one was seriously injured. One passenger had a minor leg injury and another suffered shock. Neither required hospital treatment.

Enfield Town is at the end of a line connected to Liverpool Street, making it popular with commuters who work in the City of London.

London Overground services are operated by Arriva Rail London (ARL), which employed the driver.

The RAIB recommended that ARL encouraged staff to report fatigue that could affect their ability to do their jobs safely, and urged Network Rail to improve risk assessment processes for collisions with buffers.

ARL managing director Paul Hutchings said: “We take the safety of our customers and colleagues incredibly seriously and provided every assistance to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch during its investigation.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol, which exceeds industry standards, and the driver involved was immediately suspended following the incident and subsequently dismissed after returning a positive test result.

“While our robust fatigue and lifestyle management procedures have always met industry standards, we recognise the recommendations made by RAIB and have already made enhancements.”

