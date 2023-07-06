Warning issued over dangerous heroin batch after six people die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Warning issued over dangerous heroin batch after six people die

By Press Association
Officials have issued a warning over a batch of heroin which is believed to claimed six lives in Bristol (Paul Faith/PA)
Officials have issued a warning over a batch of heroin which is believed to claimed six lives in Bristol (Paul Faith/PA)

Public health officials have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of heroin in Bristol following the deaths of six people in the city.

Bristol City Council said the alert was being issued on Thursday because there is a “serious threat to life”, with numerous people requiring emergency care.

There are early indications that the incidents relate to a dangerous batch of heroin in circulation, the council said.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that four people had been arrested, with officers seizing a substantial amount of suspected heroin from a property in east Bristol.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for the force, said: “We’re working closely with all our partner agencies in response to this series of tragic incidents and extensive inquiries are being carried out to identify those involved in the supply of heroin into our communities.

“We’ve made four arrests to date and have seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from a property in east Bristol.”

One of those arrested, a man aged in his 30s, has been charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drug crack cocaine.

Bristol City Council urged people to call 999 for an ambulance immediately if they suspected a person was seriously unwell, and to avoid using heroin to minimise the risk.

Christina Gray, director for public health and communities at the council, said: “This is an unusually high level of health-related incidents, so it is important that people are made aware and take the appropriate actions needed to help protect themselves from harm whenever possible.”

Bristol Drugs Project said numerous lives had been saved by Naloxone, a medication that reverses opiate overdoses, over the past 10 days.

The organisation issues Naloxone to anyone who needs it, such as heroin users, those who live with someone who does, or people who may come across someone overdosing in their community or as part of their job.

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5223152117.

