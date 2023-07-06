Heat-health warnings issued for six areas of England ahead of sweltering weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Heat-health warnings issued for six areas of England ahead of sweltering weekend

By Press Association
People have been warned temperatures could reach 30C over the weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People have been warned temperatures could reach 30C over the weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Six heat-health warnings have been issued across England for the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a yellow heat-health alert to six regions in England: London, the south east, East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The alert will be in place from midday on Friday until 9am on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 27C to 28C on Friday before they rise to 30C in parts of the country on Saturday.

Forecasters predict the high temperatures to be short-lived, with thunderstorms following the heatwave but, should the high temperatures be reached, it is likely there will be an impact on the health and social care sector.

A yellow warning from the UKHSA means it is likely there will be an increase in the use of health care services by the vulnerable and an increase in risk to health for individuals over 65 or those who have pre-existing health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “This weekend, it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived, but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will be on the rise from Friday, with a plume of continental air allowing temperatures to reach, and perhaps locally exceed, 30C in parts of England on Friday and Saturday.

“In addition, temperatures overnight will remain high, especially in towns and cities, which will make for an uncomfortably warm night for some.

“Temperatures are likely to start to drop from the west on Saturday and more widely into Sunday, as showers and thunderstorms sweep north-east across the country.”

More from The Courier

Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…