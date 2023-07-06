Father of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards hopes killer will now ‘fade away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards hopes killer will now ‘fade away’

By Press Association
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arriving with family members for the trial of Connor Chapman (Peter Byrne/PA)
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arriving with family members for the trial of Connor Chapman (Peter Byrne/PA)

The father of a 26-year-old beautician shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve has said he hopes the gunman will “fade away” after being convicted of her murder.

Tim Edwards said his family could start going forward following the conviction of Connor Chapman, who killed his daughter Elle and injured five others outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve last year.

He said: “It just means he’s off the streets, someone else is not going to suffer at the hands of him.

Connor Chapman court case
Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)

“Unfortunately Elle was his last victim but thankfully she will be the last person he does anything to and he can go fade away. We’ve got justice and we can start going forward then.”

Mr Edwards said the impact of attending Chapman’s trial, during which he and his family had to sit through harrowing CCTV footage showing the moment Elle was shot, was yet to be seen.

Despite his attempts to look the defendant in the eye as he sat in the dock, Mr Edwards said Chapman, who the court heard had been in and out of custody for many years, had avoided eye contact with him.

He said: “He’s a scumbag, isn’t he? An absolute scumbag. No remorse, not one ounce, not one sign of regret for what he’s done. If anything, arrogant to actually believe he can pull the wool over people’s eyes and get away with it.”

The jury in Chapman’s trial heard the shooting, carried out with a Skorpion sub-machine gun, was the culmination of a feud between criminals on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the nearby Beechwood estate.

For Mr Edwards, news of the feud did not come as a surprise.

He said: “Feuds have happened forever but it’s always been, in the past I suppose, dealt with by fist fights or groups going at each other in a pub or whatever, but now it’s come to the point where they’re shooting each other.

“It’s not really a surprise but it’s surprising the manner that it’s resulted in the death of my daughter who had nothing to do with any of it and she’s in a pub on Christmas Eve doing what any young girl should be doing, having a drink, having a good time, waiting to go and spend her Christmas with her family and some scumbag walks in and thinks he can open fire on a pub on Christmas Eve.

“I can’t get my head around where that thought process comes from.”

Elle Edwards death
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

Following the trial, Mr Edwards hopes for a “new future” in which Ms Edwards can leave a positive legacy.

He said: “She was a caring person, she would give more of her time to other people than she did to herself. If she can be remembered for that and for her warmth and her young 26-year-old happy-go-lucky life that she was living.”

Work is under way to set up a foundation in her name which can help others.

“I’m going to focus more on it and hopefully come up with an end goal of what we’re going to try and achieve in Elle’s name,” he said.

“We’ll figure that out soon enough, she’ll tell us which way to go with it.”

