Anthony Joshua to face Dillian Whyte in rematch at The O2 on August 12

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua (right) and Dillian Whyte fought for the British heavyweight title in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte has been announced for August 12 at The O2 in London.

After discussions over taking on Tyson Fury broke down, former world champion Joshua had been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, though, will now face off against Whyte again, having defeated his rival in a British and Commonwealth title clash in December 2015 to avenge a defeat when they had met as amateurs.

Joshua is continuing to build up his record again, having beaten Jermaine Franklin on points in April after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who is set to face Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Poland next month.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua. “August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Whyte, 36, recovered from his sixth-round loss against WBC champion Fury at Wembley in April 2022 with his own victory over Franklin in November last year.

If Joshua comes through his rematch with Whyte, which will be shown live by broadcaster DAZN, he is then expected to go on to meet Wilder in another lucrative heavyweight showdown.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “At times it may have looked like a game of bluff, but now we are set and with everything that’s on the line this is an absolute must win for both.

“The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

“Just like the first time at The O2, get ready for fireworks August 12 and a huge night of boxing.”

