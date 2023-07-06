Macron says France needs to address causes of unrest prompted by police killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron says France needs to address causes of unrest prompted by police killing

By Press Association
Police patrol past graffiti reading ‘Justice for Nahel’ as youths gather on Concorde Square during a protest in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)
Police patrol past graffiti reading ‘Justice for Nahel’ as youths gather on Concorde Square during a protest in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

Emmanuel Macron has called for order and calm – and efforts to address the roots of several days of unrest around France sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy.

The police officer accused of shooting Nahel Merzouk is in custody on a charge of voluntary homicide and a judge in Versailles on Thursday rejected his request for release pending further investigation.

“We all lived through an important moment in the life of our nation,” Mr Macron, the French President, said in the southern city of Pau on the edge of the Pyrenees.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes (Ludovic Marin/AP)

France now needs “order, calm, unity”, he said, “and then to work on the deep causes of what happened”.

He did not address what those causes are.

The French leader has blamed parents of young rioters and social networks including TikTok and Snapchat for fuelling violence that spread to around 500 cities and towns.

Some activists, along with residents of the low-income neighbourhoods where the violence began, say the killing was the latest evidence of systematic police brutality and unaddressed racial discrimination in France.

Nahel was of north African origin.

