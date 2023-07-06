It’s been a hell of a journey – Reiss Nelson wants to take Arsenal to next level

Reiss Nelson did not want to miss Arsenal going to the “next level” as he signed a new four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks with the Gunners but his previous contract had expired before he agreed new terms, which include a one-year option.

Nelson made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League last season and scored a memorable last-gasp goal that saw the Gunners come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately fell short in their title bid as Manchester City pipped them to the crown, but Nelson saw enough to believe there is more to come.

“I’m kind of lost for words, if I’m honest,” Nelson told the club’s official website upon signing his deal.

“I’ve been here since I was eight, I’m 23 now. It’s been a hell of a journey, and I’m just so happy. I’ve been here the good years and bad years, and last year especially.

“I’ve seen the rise that Arsenal have taken. Taking them to new heights and I feel like I want to be part of the journey.

“I want to be part of us going to the next level, which I think the boss, Edu, the backroom staff and the new players and the current players are making.

“So it was a train I really didn’t want to miss and I want to be here for it, so I’m glad that I made the right decision.”

The former England Under-21 international also hit a brace in a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest as he played a bit part in Arsenal’s forlorn title bid.

“Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here,” said Arteta.

“He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has.

“It’s great that Reiss has committed his future to us – he knows this club so well, he grew up here and we look forward to enjoying many more good moments with him.”

While Nelson has extended his stay at the Emirates, Arsenal announced Steve Round has left his position on the backroom staff.

Steve Round, centre, has left his position as assistant coach to Mikel Arteta. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Round was appointed as an assistant to Arteta when the Spaniard first took the reins in December 2019 having previously filled similar roles at Everton and Manchester United.

Technical director Edu informed staff on Thursday, with Round’s exit a mutual agreement with the club.

Arteta and Edu are currently plotting for Arsenal to go one better than last season, where they finished runners-up to champions Manchester City.

Kai Havertz has already joined from Chelsea while a club-record fee has been agreed with West Ham for Declan Rice, who will undergo a medical on Friday.

Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is the next who could come through the door as Arsenal prepare for a club-record transfer window outlay.