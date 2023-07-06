US ‘to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of new military aid package’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US ‘to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of new military aid package’

By Press Association
Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units in Lebanon in 2011 (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)
Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units in Lebanon in 2011 (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)

The US will give Ukraine cluster bombs as part of a new military aid package, sources have said.

Thousands will be sent to help in the war against Russia, it is expected to be announced on Friday.

The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs can cause civilian casualties.

The Pentagon will provide munitions with a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds, which can result in unintended civilian deaths.

US officials said on Thursday that the cluster bombs will be part of about 800 million dollars (about £628 million) in new military assistance to Ukraine.

Long sought by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing bomblets which are dispersed over a large area and intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.

Ukrainian officials asked for the weapons to aid their campaign to push through lines of Russian troops and make gains in the ongoing counteroffensive.

Russian forces are already using cluster bombs on the battlefield, US officials said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster bombs leave behind bomblets with a high rate of failure to explode — up to 40% in some cases.

US officials said the rate of unexploded ordnance for the munitions going to Ukraine is less than 3% and will mean fewer threats to civilians.

Cluster bombs can be fired by artillery that the US has given Ukraine and the Pentagon has a large stockpile of them.

The last large-scale American use of cluster bombs was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Pentagon.

But US forces considered them a key weapon during the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, according to Human Rights Watch.

In the first three years of that conflict, it is estimated the US-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.

A crater is seen next to houses damaged by Russian shelling in Kushuhum, near Zaporizhia, Ukraine
A crater is seen next to houses damaged by Russian shelling in Kushuhum, near Zaporizhia, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Proponents of banning cluster bombs say they kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after their use.

Groups have raised alarms about Russia’s use of the munitions in Ukraine.

A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by more than 120 countries who agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to clear them after they have been used.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine are among the countries that have not signed on.

It is not clear how America’s Nato allies will view the US providing cluster bombs to Ukraine and whether the issue might prove divisive for their largely united support of Kyiv.

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a recently captured Russian trench on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region
A Ukrainian soldier sits in a recently captured Russian trench on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

More than two-thirds of the 30 countries in the alliance are signatories of the 2010 convention on cluster munitions.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defence focusing on Russia and Ukraine, recently told Congress that the Pentagon has assessed that such munitions would help Kyiv press through Russia’s dug-in positions.

