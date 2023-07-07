Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Prague in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Prague in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the capitals of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, discussing military aid and receiving assurances of support for Ukraine’s entry into Nato after the war with Russia is over.

Czech President Petr Pavel said it is in the interest of his country and Ukraine that as soon as the war ends negotiations about Nato membership begin.

“I’m convinced that Ukraine will be part of Nato,” Mr Zelensky said in Prague, adding that an “ideal” result of next week’s Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, would be an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance.

Earlier on Thursday, during a brief visit at the invitation of Bulgaria’s new pro-Western government sworn in a month ago, Mr Zelensky also discussed European integration and bilateral energy co-operation.

Talking to reporters after the meetings, he defended Ukraine’s right to fight Russian aggression and to seek help to do so.

“Occupiers came to our land, killed, tortured, kidnapped Ukrainian children, separated them from their families and tried to teach them hatred,” Mr Zelensky said. “This is happening at a time when we need to be united and build an international order based on rules.”

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasised the support of his country, a European Union and Nato member, for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Bulgaria is consistent in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine because we are convinced that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is key for Euro-Atlantic security in the region,” Mr Denkov said after the talks.

“Russia should withdraw unconditionally within its internationally recognised borders and should bear its responsibility,” he added.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel with Volodymyr Zelensky
Czech Republic President Petr Pavel welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

Also on Thursday, Bulgaria’s parliament approved a declaration of support for Ukraine to join the Nato military alliance once the war is over.

According to the declaration, the fastest track to the restoration of peace in Ukraine, the Black Sea region and Europe is Russia’s full and immediate withdrawal beyond the internationally recognised borders of the affected sovereign states.

The declaration, which was backed by a majority in the parliament, also called for continued military and technical support for Ukraine so it can defend itself.

The document was opposed by the Socialist party and a nationalist pro-Kremlin group.

Later in the day, Mr Zelensky faced opposition to sending military supplies to Ukraine from Bulgaria’s largely ceremonial president, Rumen Radev.

“I continue to maintain that this conflict has no military solution, and more and more weapons will not solve it,” Mr Radev said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov (Virginia Mayo/AP)

He called for “consistent efforts to de-escalate, for a ceasefire and a peaceful solution with the tools of diplomacy”.

Although the presidential post in Bulgaria is mostly ceremonial, it provides a strong platform to influence public opinion. Large parts of the population share pro-Russian sympathies based on historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.

In Prague, Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Pavel for his country’s support. The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggression and the Czech president said it is not going to change.

The Czech Republic gave Ukraine arms, including heavy weapons such as Soviet-era tanks, armoured vehicles and ammunition. The country has accepted a total of 500,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Ahead of the Nato summit, the presidents of an informal group known as the Bucharest Nine, the nations in the eastern-most parts of the Nato alliance, voiced their support in June for Ukraine’s eventual membership “once conditions allow”.

The nine countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

More from The Courier

M90 Friarton Bridge near Perth.
M90 Friarton Bridge: Motorists face week of disruption for emergency repairs
Oksana Gorbach.
Ukrainian refugee's dream London trip cancelled after Flix bus no-show in Dundee
Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee 'love' as he reveals family celebrations during last season's…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher…
Rhya Laidlaw.
Assault victim lost patch of hair in 'savage' attack outside Dunfermline nightclub
Alex and Edie Peebles on the jumping pillow at Active Kids Perth adventure park.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth a fun-filled family day out come rain or…
Health and Wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke test out a Bungee Fit class in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife bungee fitness classes: Here's what happened when I gave it a go
Fred MacAuley
Fred MacAuley's Fife shows reflect on Perth comedian's life as an OAP and grandparent
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?
The Courier Business Awards 2023 Picture shows; Father and team Alan and Jonathon Clark in the bakery shop. Annfield Street. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 06/07/2023
Clark's Bakery: Dundee firm's pride at Courier Business Awards success