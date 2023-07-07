Tributes paid to ‘shining star’ as woman quizzed over car crash at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘shining star’ as woman quizzed over car crash at school

By Press Association
Flowers and toys have been placed outside the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London (Yui Mok/PA)
Flowers and toys have been placed outside the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Community members have paid tribute to a “shining star” after a car crash at a school in south-west London killed an eight-year-old girl during an end-of-term tea party.

Police are continuing to question a woman in her 40s after a Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Prep school in Wimbledon just before 10am on Thursday.

The woman was arrested on arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers are not treating the incident as terror-related.

A police cordon was no longer in place on Friday morning while flowers and tributes had been placed along the entrance to the school.

A woman wearing a blue sling around her arm visited the scene and left flowers in a box and a card.

She paused to look at the flowers and was consoled by a man she was with.

Flowers were left by Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club (Yui Mok/PA)

She left a note at the scene saying: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”

The note included a picture of a star and had kisses on it.

Another tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club, also laid flowers at the scene.

He told reporters: “We feel closely associated with the community. What a tragic incident – we just offer our heartfelt sympathies to all affected.”

A Land Rover Defender crashed into the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA

A local teacher, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “A friend of mine has friends who have children who go to the school.

“She said they have all kinds of broken bones including a broken pelvis.

“I’m a teacher and I’m a mother and it could have happened to us. It could have happened to anybody.”

Police are investigating the crash (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances to the incident and treated 16 patients at the scene. Twelve were taken to hospital.

The Met had not given any update on the condition of those in hospital as of Friday morning.

The school said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened.

A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”

