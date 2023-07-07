Senior Met officer pleads not guilty to failing to disclose information

A senior police officer convicted of possessing a child abuse video on her phone has pleaded not guilty to five further offences.

Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday via video link and denied allegations of failing to notify police of information required under the terms of her sentence.

She is charged with failing to notify police of: details of a credit card account; the credit card number, validation date and expiry date of a credit card held; details of the bank account opened on March 6 2020; details of the debit card issued on June 22 2021; and details of her travel outside the UK between December 11 and 19 2021.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams will appear at the Old Bailey in August (Nick Ansell/PA)

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 22 2019 and December 11 2021.

It comes after Williams, 58, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.

During her trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard that she received a child abuse video by WhatsApp from her older sister, Jennifer Hodge, so the officer could investigate the footage.

But she failed to report the clip, and while the court accepted she had not viewed it, the jury was not convinced she was unaware of it being on her phone.

Williams, of Pimlico, was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years as part of her sentencing.

She was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020 found her conviction amounted to gross misconduct, but in 2021 she successfully appealed against the decision to dismiss her following her conviction and was reinstated as a police officer.

The defendant was given unconditional bail by the chief magistrate, Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, at the hearing on Friday until her next appearance at the Old Bailey on August 4.