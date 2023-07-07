Flights at risk from air traffic control strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flights at risk from air traffic control strikes

By Press Association
Summer flights across Europe are at risk of disruption from air traffic control strikes (Steve Parsons/PA)
Summer flights across Europe are at risk of disruption from air traffic control strikes (Steve Parsons/PA)

Summer flights across Europe are at risk of disruption from air traffic control (ATC) strikes.

A trade union representing staff at Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, is threatening to take industrial action in a row over issues such as recruitment, management and rosters.

The Union Syndicale Bruxelles (USB), which represents EU civil servants, wrote to Eurocontrol bosses stating that industrial action will take place with just a five-day notice period, and could begin next week.

This means UK holidaymakers face major uncertainty over whether their summer getaway flights will be delayed or cancelled.

The Times reported it was told by an aviation source that up to 12,600 flights across Europe could be disrupted every day during strike action.

The dispute relates to Eurocontrol’s network manager operations centre (NMOC), which plays a vital role in streamlining ATC operations across the continent.

It validates all flight plans, checking more than 96,000 messages a day.

USB claimed the NMOC has a “25% staff shortage” and called for more workers to be recruited.

It is also demanding a “fundamental change in management or manager behaviour” and a roster system that is “based on agreement and not unilaterally imposed”.

Eurocontrol confirmed it had received the union’s letter.

It said in a statement: “No specific dates for industrial action have been announced. This was only a pre-warning.

“Eurocontrol is in ongoing dialogue with USB and all the other trade unions to discuss the situation and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

ATC restrictions due to strikes, staff shortages and airspace closures related to the war in Ukraine are expected to be among the biggest problems facing airlines this summer.

Eurocontrol recently warned that demand from airlines “might get close to capacity” for ATC in large parts of Europe, including London, Brussels and Madrid.

Fridays and weekends are expected to be most at risk of disruption.

