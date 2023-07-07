Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

By Press Association
Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders ‘will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of Nato’ (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders ‘will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of Nato’ (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Nato leaders will agree next week to help modernise Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the organisation’s top civilian official has said.

But the war-torn country will not start membership talks soon.

At a two-day summit starting on Tuesday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will also agree to boost defence spending as allies pour weapons, ammunition and other support such as uniforms and medical equipment into Ukraine, 17 months into the war.

They also hope to welcome Sweden as the next member of the world’s biggest security organisation, if they can overcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections, even though its accession would only be made official in the coming months.

“For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe, seeking to destroy Ukraine and divide Nato,” secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday. “At the summit, we will make Ukraine even stronger, and set out a vision for its future.”

Mr Stoltenberg said the leaders “will agree a multi-year programme of assistance to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and Nato”.

A Nato-Ukraine Council – where crisis talks can be held – will be established. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskk will attend the council’s first meeting in Vilnius on Wednesday.

Mr Stoltenberg said the leaders “will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of Nato and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal”.

Nato first pledged that Ukraine would become a member one day in 2008, but things have evolved little since then.

Asked when, or how, Ukraine might join, Mr Stoltenberg said that the “most important thing now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails”.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will also agree to boost defence spending (Meg Kinnard/AP)

The US, Germany and some other allies consider that Ukraine should not be invited in while it’s at war, so as not to encourage Russia to widen the conflict.

With Ukraine imploring its Western partners for more weapons and ammunition, and national military stocks among its partners depleting, Nato is encouraging the 31 allies to boost their military budgets.

In 2014, Nato allies pledged to move towards spending 2% of GDP on defence by 2024. In Vilnius, they will make 2% the minimum, but will not set any timeframe for achieving that goal, Nato officials say. Under new estimates released on Friday, only 11 of the allies will reach the 2% goal in 2023.

But Mr Stoltenberg said that good progress is being made. “In 2023, there will be a real increase of 8.3% across European allies and Canada. This is the biggest increase in decades.”

Question marks remain about Sweden’s future at Nato. It abandoned a long history of military nonalignment last year to seek protection under the organisation’s security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mr Erdogan appears set to steal the summit limelight. He accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel with Volodymyr Zelensky
Czech Republic President Petr Pavel welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

Hungary is also holding up approval of Sweden’s candidacy, but has never clearly stated publicly its concerns. Nato officials expect that Hungary will follow suit once Turkey lifts its objections.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking a day after Mr Zelensky visited the capitals of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, discussing military aid and receiving assurances of support for Ukraine’s entry into Nato after the war with Russia is over.

Czech President Petr Pavel said it is in the interest of his country and Ukraine that as soon as the war ends negotiations about Nato membership begin.

Earlier on Thursday, during a brief visit at the invitation of Bulgaria’s new pro-Western government sworn in a month ago, Mr Zelensky also discussed European integration and bilateral energy co-operation.

More from The Courier

Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…
Barry Road in Carnoustie.
Windows smashed after stones 'deliberately' lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie
Dozens of dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Chickens
Aberfeldy gamekeeper's plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath
Arbroath residents feared the rubbish would attract rats. Image: Emma Mooney
Arbroath residents hit out at 'health hazard' overflowing bins
Dale Smith (third from left) fulfilled his father's dying wish by unveiling a memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour in 2022. Image: Supplied
Great-grandson of tragic Arbroath fisherman may cut RNLI from will over 'shameful' town station…
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps
Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way