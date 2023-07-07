Three men remanded over ‘letter claiming responsibility for attack on detective’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men remanded over 'letter claiming responsibility for attack on detective'

By Press Association
The men appeared before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court (PA)
The men appeared before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court (PA)

Three men have been remanded in custody on charges around a claim of responsibility by a dissident republican group for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

It centres around a written claim of responsibility for the attack, which also contained a threat to police, purportedly from the New IRA which was placed on a wall on Central Drive in Londonderry.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

Police officer shot in Omagh
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times (Brian Lawless/PA)

William McDonnell, 36, of Balbane Pass, Derry, Caolan Brogan, 23, of Bluebellhill Gardens, Derry, and Tiarnan McFadden, 25, of Carnhill, Derry, have all been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

It is contended they were involved with placing the claim of responsibility on the wall on the evening of February 26.

Police evidence includes CCTV, aerial surveillance and telecommunications.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

He said police objected to bail for the three men due to a risk of reoffending and potential interference with the ongoing investigation in terms of attempts to destroy evidence, adding the probe is part of a wider investigation into the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell.

A lawyer acting for McDonnell said the case against his client is “very, very weak indeed”, said he would be willing to comply with bail conditions and had caring responsibilities for his parents.

The same lawyer, who also acted for Brogan, said CCTV evidence linking his client is “not strong” and “carries difficulty with identification” given the alleged incident happened at night.

He said Brogan works as a production operator at an engineering firm and being denied bail will put that job in jeopardy, and he would accept any bail conditions.

The lawyer also queried police evidence about when the claim of responsibility was placed on the wall, contending “there is no way of knowing when exactly the letter was posted on the wall”.

A lawyer acting for McFadden said the evidence against his client relies on “covert officers on the ground, covert officers in the sky and vehicle-identifying equipment”.

But he contended that all the evidence shows is his client in the company of his usual social circle.

He said that McFadden is a member of IRWPA, a welfare group for prisoners, and regularly maintains a notice board at Central Drive, removing graffiti.

“For all the singing and dancing about men flying in the air, men hiding around the area, there is not a shred of evidence as to how long this sign has been on this wall,” he said.

“There is no evidence that this page is effectively from the New IRA … God knows who stuck that page to the wall … there is no evidence as to who, what, where, why, when that was put on to the wall and if it is authentic.”

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was an “extremely serious matter”, concerning the “heinous attack on Mr Caldwell in front of his son and other young children”.

He refused applications for bail for the three men on the grounds of a risk of a “fear of further offending”, adding: “Clearly these people are closely associated with organisations who have no respect for the law.

“At this stage there remains the possibility of interference with the course of an investigation.

“But the fear of further offending is what is uppermost. So for that reason I am refusing bail in each case.”

The men are due to appear in court again via video link on August 3.

Earlier this week three men were remanded into custody after appearing before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on charges in connection with the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell.

In May, seven men were remanded after appearing at the same court on similar charges.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care following the attack on February 22.

He was seen in public for the first time since the incident at a garden party at Royal Hillsborough in May, during a visit by the King and Queen, where he had a private audience with Charles.

